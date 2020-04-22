It was three days of pounding Tylenol before Kim Keeley called her health care provider wondering if, just if, could this be COVID-19?
“I was the kooky person running around with disinfectant and propping open doors so no one needed to touch the door handles,” said the Teton County Clerk last week. “[Teton County] had already closed the courthouse and the public was no longer there. I had cut the grocery store trips down to once a week. I was not coming into contact with many people. I was hunkering down. Everyone thought I was nuts,” she said about her precautions in light of COVID-19.
She met with her medical provider after those three days, who in turn told her to go to Teton Valley Health and get tested for COVID-19. She had the symptoms.
The medical staff at the hospital who examined Keeley also suspected COVID. This was April 1, and Teton Valley Health had not yet received the donation of the rapid COVID tests. She was told that she could be tested, but was warned that test results could take up to 14 days. By that time, COVID could run its course.
So she went home and for the next eight days she slept upwards of 20 hours a day, wiped out from fever, blinding headaches and painful joint aches.
“Some days I had the cough,” said Keeley. “There was one night where I thought I would need to go to the hospital and I was trying to figure out who was going to take care [of my personal] life.”
While Teton County will have logged eight cases at the time of deadline, Monday, April 20, testing remains a state and national limitation to understanding the wide spread scope of the virus. According to the Idaho Governor’s Office, 16,183 people in Idaho had been tested as of last week out of a statewide population of more than 1.7 million, or less than 1 percent.
“The tests have been a game changer for sure,” said Dr. Erin Prissel of the 1,000 rapid test donated by the Cushman Family Foundation just over week ago.
“Normally, we would perform a test and would not receive a test back for days, and between that time, you would have to make a decision,” Dr. Pissel said Monday of providing the kind of care for patients with symptoms of COVID-19. “If you talk to anyone in the community, it’s scary hearing everything in the news, waiting on the edge of your seat, waiting for these tests to come back.”
Prissel echoed that of TVH Infection Preventionist Nikki Ripplinger, saying that social distancing and adhering to Idaho’s stay at home mandate — which was extended until April 30 — has worked to keep people in Teton County safe, but she also acknowledges a growing fatigue and understanding hardship that comes with keeping the pace.
“From a pure medical stand point, and I am not a politician, I will tell you this: COVID is real,” said Prissel. “Just ask the 37,0000 that have lost a loved one or the — one in 16 people know someone [who has had the virus]. It doesn’t sound like a lot, eight [cases], but that’s per capita and that’s a lot. If you wait until one in five Americans know someone affected by the virus, you will see more devastation.”
Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey said in the interview Monday that he would release the number of rapid tests performed by the end of this week. He said he is hopeful that through rapid COVID testing, the community will have a better idea of the spread of the virus locally. In the meantime however, he said the reality is, “We don’t have a handle on this virus.”
As politicians work to re-open the marketplace, Prissel offers a cautious reminder that this is a “novel” virus, meaning the world has never experienced this type of virus before.
“I would have to say the virus is not going to be over at the end of the week, the end of the month or even at the end of the summer,” she said. “It will spread, it’s inevitable. I understand that everyone is frustrated and pent up. We want to be outside and it’s hard to sit at home, but this is where have to pull up our pants and adult. There are so many people who are not going to work and those are the people who I really applaud.”
As for Keeley, she’s back to work, at home and still on the mend. She reported that no other staff members at the courthouse showed signed of illness.
“It’s not just the flu,” added Keeley. “Stop believing that it’s like the flu or a bad cold.”
