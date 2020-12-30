After a few months of rumors and alarming news stories, then on-the-ground reports from locals who had traveled through Seattle or crossed U.S. borders in late February and early March, the virus then known as the 2019 novel coronavirus suddenly blew into Teton County when Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health confirmed in a news conference on March 14 that the county had seen its first positive case, only a day after the state of Idaho reported its first case. The next day, a snowy Sunday, Grand Targhee Resort and the Teton School District 401 both made the sudden calls to shut down. Students were abruptly relegated to at-home learning, and skiers realized they were making their final lift-assisted turns of the season.
Through March, the local governments took sweeping action in hopes of containing the creeping virus; first the county and cities passed emergency declarations, then issued isolation orders to keep people safe at home. Locals adjusted to a strange new reality of toilet paper shortages, unemployment, canceled events, and a pervasive sense of anxiety. Government meetings, classes, workouts, and happy hours all went online.
In late April the governor announced a four-phase plan for reopening Idaho’s economy, and the school district continued remote learning through the end of the year. Restrictions eased locally, Teton seniors had their graduation ceremony at the Spud, and summer began to feel almost normal, with what seemed like a surprising amount of tourist traffic through the valley, particularly at outdoor recreation sites. Then in mid-June, Teton County saw its first new case in six weeks, which marked the beginning of a new, region-wide spike. Concerned about the inevitable influx of visitors brought by the 4th of July holiday, Driggs and Victor both passed mask regulations, while the county hesitated before passing a similar order in mid-July.
In August as the number of positive cases rose, the school board spent several meetings deliberating over a reopening plan before voting in favor of in-person learning less than two weeks before school was scheduled to start. Only a day after school began, the first student tested positive for COVID. The district rode a wave of exposures, quarantines, and transitions through the fall semester, with the school closing entirely shortly before Thanksgiving when EIPH elevated Teton County to the critical risk level. Meanwhile, on Oct. 1 EIPH reported the first COVID death in the county, a woman in her nineties. As of Dec. 28, only two Teton County residents have passed away because of the virus. After Thanksgiving, the school board voted to return students to in-person learning, reasoning that it was necessary for the health of the children and better for parents. While hospitals and first responders in Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah warned that they were reaching capacity and struggling with staffing, Teton County has so far avoided dire pressure on its emergency resources. However, local social service providers note that the number of people experiencing crises due to housing, job loss, domestic violence, or food insecurity has significantly increased because of the pandemic. On Dec. 14 a piece of good news arrived: staff members at Teton Valley Hospital received the Pfizer vaccine, less than 12 hours after the first healthcare worker in the country got the shot.
While there does appear to be an end in sight, it’s likely that the impact of COVID will be felt in this community for years because of the economic, emotional, and human toll of the virus.
After a few months of rumors and alarming news stories, then on-the-ground reports from locals who had traveled through Seattle or crossed U.S. borders in late February and early March, the virus then known as the 2019 novel coronavirus suddenly blew into Teton County when Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health confirmed in a news conference on March 14 that the county had seen its first positive case, only a day after the state of Idaho reported its first case.
The next day, a snowy Sunday, Grand Targhee Resort and the Teton School District 401 both made the sudden calls to shut down. Students were abruptly relegated to at-home learning, and skiers realized they were making their final lift-assisted turns of the season.
Through March, the local governments took sweeping action in hopes of containing the creeping virus; first the county and cities passed emergency declarations, then issued isolation orders to keep people safe at home. Locals adjusted to a strange new reality of toilet paper shortages, unemployment, canceled events, and a pervasive sense of anxiety. Government meetings, classes, workouts, and happy hours all went online.
In late April the governor announced a four-phase plan for reopening Idaho’s economy, and the school district continued remote learning through the end of the year. Restrictions eased locally, Teton seniors had their graduation ceremony at the Spud, and summer began to feel almost normal, with what seemed like a surprising amount of tourist traffic through the valley, particularly at outdoor recreation sites.
Then in mid-June, Teton County saw its first new case in six weeks, which marked the beginning of a new, region-wide spike. Concerned about the inevitable influx of visitors brought by the 4th of July holiday, Driggs and Victor both passed mask regulations, while the county hesitated before passing a similar order in mid-July.
In August as the number of positive cases rose, the school board spent several meetings deliberating over a reopening plan before voting in favor of in-person learning less than two weeks before school was scheduled to start. Only a day after school began, the first student tested positive for COVID. The district rode a wave of exposures, quarantines, and transitions through the fall semester, with the school closing entirely shortly before Thanksgiving when EIPH elevated Teton County to the critical risk level. Meanwhile, on Oct. 1 EIPH reported the first COVID death in the county, a woman in her nineties. As of Dec. 28, only two Teton County residents have passed away because of the virus.
After Thanksgiving, the school board voted to return students to in-person learning, reasoning that it was necessary for the health of the children and better for parents.
While hospitals and first responders in Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah warned that they were reaching capacity and struggling with staffing, Teton County has so far avoided dire pressure on its emergency resources. However, local social service providers note that the number of people experiencing crises due to housing, job loss, domestic violence, or food insecurity has significantly increased because of the pandemic.
On Dec. 14 a piece of good news arrived: staff members at Teton Valley Hospital received the Pfizer vaccine, less than 12 hours after the first healthcare worker in the country got the shot.
While there does appear to be an end in sight, it’s likely that the impact of COVID will be felt in this community for years because of the economic, emotional, and human toll of the virus.