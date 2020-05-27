YES! There WILL be a Farmer’s Market on the Driggs Plaza this year!! Opening day is Friday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and every Friday thereafter through Friday, October 2.
We have a delectable line-up of vendors to provide you with local meats, eggs, cheeses, breads including gluten-free, fresh seasonal produce, cut flowers and plant starts, mushrooms, garlic, mead, honey, hard apple cider, spicy sauces, jams, jellies, and home-made sweets and snacks. Seniors West of the Tetons will have breakfast burritos (to-go only), and we welcome Glory Bowl and their famous soups, again to-go only.
What’s missing? Our local artisans! However, thanks to their initiative and support from the Downtown Driggs Association, and with full backing of our Teton Valley Farmer’s Market, you shall be able to find them just up the street — at Mugler Plaza! They will be holding forth during Market hours, but won’t begin until Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and every Friday thereafter through Friday, September 25.
Why the split, you might well ask? To protect the health of our vendors, customers, and community, we’ve had to come up with creative ways to adapt to the Covid-19 Best Practices. This meant a significant reduction of booths — from 35 in 2019 to 18 in 2020 — to allow for social distancing on the Plaza while still offering customer and vendor interaction and purchase of products.
We know you’ll understand and appreciate our efforts.
So, a few Customer Guidelines to keep us all safe:
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!
• Do NOT enter the Market if you are sick or live with someone who is sick.
• Wash your hands at any one of our three hand-wash stations you’ll find at each of our three entrances/exits.
• Wear a mask.
• Observe social distancing — keep 6 feet away from persons not in your household (it’s recommended that only one person at a time from each household shop).
• Check with the individual vendors ahead of time to see if they are providing pre-orders. Many of them are. If you are pre-ordering, we ask you to come between 11 a.m. and noon to pick up your order.
• Leave pets at home: NO DOGS ALLOWED!
• Bring your own bags, and wash all produce before consuming.
• Be patient!
We thank you in advance for cooperating AND supporting our local growers and producers. Fresh, healthy, and local foods are even more important during a global pandemic. They will fill your belly, make you smile and be glad you got out and about, and support an important part of our local economy — our farmers and producers.
