Leaders in Teton School District 401 have spent the past couple of weeks shifting into summer mode, decompressing, and looking back on a school year that was unprecedented in every way.
Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme has been able to put a positive spin on the year in hindsight. In an interview with the Teton Valley News, he said he was grateful for many things over the 2020/21 school year, which was clouded by Covid, community divisions, personal and professional challenges for staff, and a barrage of hard decisions pressed upon the higher-ups in the district.
“As hard as the year was for teachers, for staff, especially for parents and families, when I looked around and saw a lot of turmoil in larger school districts, it helped put into perspective that we live in an amazing community where we get through hard things. We have strong opinions on issues but we can come together and make it through,” Woolstenhulme said.
Unlike many districts in the country, students in TSD 401 who wished to were able to attend school for in-person learning for almost the entire year.
“I’m so proud and grateful that the kids could still have those kinds of experiences this year, seeing them perform in a music concert, participating in Winter Sports at Grand Targhee, crossing the stage at graduation,” Woolstenhulme said. “Now is the time to celebrate student success while trying to own the things we did well and learn what we need to improve on.”
During a school board meeting on June 14, members of the administrative team took the opportunity to sum up the year from the perspectives of their individual departments and schools.
Megan Bybee, the director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment, presented an overview of student achievement that was generally positive. “To have had the year that we have had and to see this level of data is nothing but a celebration,” she told the board. (She shares the findings in her own words here.)
“It was a really hard two years—it was a two-year school year for a lot of us, really,” said Tetonia and Victor Elementary principal Megan Christiansen, referring to the abrupt school closure and transition to remote learning in March of 2020.
That decision, made by the school board on the evening of March 15, 2020, a day after the first positive Covid case in Teton County came to light, was one that board chair Ben Kearsley described as “gut-wrenching.”
“We went through tragedies, disagreements, victories, a lot of fatigue, exhaustion, and trying to figure out how to make it, but we did, and I think that we need to celebrate that fact,” Christiansen continued. “I also think it’s important—a lot of people are scared of change, but we changed the way we instruct students and we’ve changed the way we think about the place called school, so I don’t want to lose that momentum this fall because we’ve learned a lot of great ways to work with students and each all from all these experiences.”
Woolstenhulme noted that the pandemic launched the district into the 21st century, in terms of technology. “We were having Chromebooks delivered by the pallet and turning them around in a week to get them into the hands of students and teachers.”
Around Thanksgiving, as cases spiked in Teton County, the district, tasked with following its own reopening plan approved by the board in August of 2020, oscillated between being fully open, testing out hybrid options, and reverting to remote learning for classes, grades, or full schools.
The chaos caused by the changes forced the board and administration to reassess the reopening plan in early December.
“We learned by the end of fall that while community case numbers are relevant, it was school case numbers that should be driving our decision making. That change helped us better meet the needs of students and staff. It was a lot of trial and error,” Woolstenhulme said.
He added that the district’s rock solid partnership with Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health was invaluable during times of uncertainty. “They really stepped up to guide us, we couldn’t have made it through the year without them.”
Inevitably, with all the focus on Covid, some aspects of education were left by the wayside. Woolstenhulme said one shortcoming he perceived was professional development and staff training, requirements put on faculty during a normal year that were cut back this year. “Professional development is important and needs to be done,” he said.
“But I have learned to reflect on our capacity and what we’re asking people to do, and to understand that this has been a hard year to get through as a person and a teacher without those additional responsibilities on top.”
He anticipates that one benefit of the pandemic will be less travel to conferences and meetings in the future. “Building relationships in person is so valuable, but in some of these conferences when you’re just receiving information, the district can save time and money by plugging in remotely instead of traveling to Boise or out of state.”
One factor in the 20/21 school year that was not a result of Covid was the transition to new or improved facilities for every student body. In March of 2020, the students and staff of Victor and Driggs Elementary had only had a couple of weeks to attempt to settle into their new schools before the district made the call to shut the doors in the face of the approaching pandemic.
“It was so rewarding to see all that construction coming together to provide great new facilities and new spaces,” Woolstenhulme said. “The staff appreciated having a modern, comfortable work environment, better heating and cooling systems, new technology, it makes a big difference in your ability to do your job. The community stepped up over and over, by voting for the bond [in 2017] and the plant facilities levy [earlier this year].”
The volunteer school board was tasked with making decisions that took into account the needs of teachers, students, and families. Covid was on every meeting agenda (and still is, as the board weighs how to approach 21/22), and there were a number of special meetings through the year to address new issues or updates.
“The board really stepped up anytime it was needed,” Woolstenhulme said.
Board chair Kearsley summed the school year up eloquently during a meeting in April: “There’s a saying about cow dung—if you leave it piled up nothing grows at all, but if you scatter it around it helps everything grow. If you look at our year, we got handed a pile. Did we leave it piled up? No, we scattered it around and we made something good, and it helped a lot of things grow.”
As the pandemic began to ease up this spring, the conversation around masks in school intensified. The superintendent said in March that the mask requirement would stay in place until the end of the school year, but when the vaccine became available to all adults and then teenagers, and other local jurisdictions ended their mask mandates, pressure from community members and half of the school board trustees eventually swayed the decision-makers at the district, and the mask requirement ended with only two weeks left in the school year.
TSD 401 was in the unusual position of being sandwiched between the Teton County, Wyoming school district, where safety precautions within the district were very strict, and some of the eastern Idaho districts where guidelines were looser. “We share experiences and connections with both Jackson and out below, and we definitely get feedback from both sides,” Woolstenhulme said. “It’s often difficult to reach a consensus in our community, but it helped us to observe and learn from other districts.”
Middle school teacher and Teton Education Association president Angela Hoopes told the TVN that trying to represent all the members of the TEA with their wide-ranging opinions on masks, vaccines, and modes of instruction was very difficult.
“It didn’t matter what view I presented to the board, there was a faction that did not feel represented,” Hoopes said. “I also had the task of putting my own feelings aside and doing my best to represent the majority.”
Both Hoopes and Woolstenhulme emphasized the challenges faced by teachers during the pandemic; some lost loved ones, some were hospitalized after getting sick, and all experienced fatigue as a result of the uncertainty, changing work conditions, or safety protocol.
“Retrospectively, I think that data alone tells us that we were wise to proceed with caution this year,” Hoopes said. “I am thankful that we came through the year with no losses in the district to this crazy-making virus. I’m looking forward to applying some of our key learnings as a district to how we proceed into the next school year.”