EIPH switches to lottery system
On Feb. 2 when the local hotline opened at 1 p.m. for Teton County residents aged 65 and up to schedule their COVID vaccinations for the next two weeks, people quickly grew frustrated, calling again and again, getting busy signals or error messages, hanging up, and redialing. They shared their annoyance on Facebook in real time, comparing numbers of dials, claiming a hundred or two hundred calls in an hour, while some crowed with pleasure at getting through to make their appointments.
Despite repeated attempts, Seniors West of the Tetons board chair Anna Kirkpatrick couldn't schedule an appointment for her 90-year-old mother, so she ran some errands then called again and was successful on the second try.
"I was obviously one of the lucky ones," she said. "Hopefully the appointment scheduling for the 8th will go more smoothly."
SWOT board members and executive director River Osborn have been working nonstop to keep their clientele clued in on the most up-to-date COVID information via their website, social media, newsletters, and through one-on-one contact. After deciding to close the senior center to the public last March, SWOT instituted a call list to stay connected with seniors.
"This really came in handy when the vaccination scheduling came in to play," Kirkpatrick said about the call list. "So much of the information was changing so quickly, so we called our people and made sure they had the right phone numbers and times to call."
Osborn was fielding calls from perplexed seniors starting at 1:04 on Tuesday, and one client even stopped by her house asking for help. After calling the hotline herself, she notified the county of ways the somewhat-confusing message might be improved.
"Seniors are welcome to call or email us with any questions," Osborn said. "We are here to help."
"I apologize to the community. I know it caused people a lot of stress," said Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey, who helped man the phones on Tuesday afternoon. "But we had a happy surprise of 200 doses from Eastern Idaho Public Health, which made the scheduling process longer. We weren't expecting to get more than 90, but when I'm offered extra doses, I'm going to take them. We want shots in arms in Teton County."
In addition to the 200 people who will receive their first vaccine dose Thursday, TVH also scheduled 80 seniors to get a shot the following week on Wednesday, Feb. 10. If there are any no-shows at this Thursday's clinic at the Driggs LDS Church, people who were scheduled for next week will get the call to move up in the line.
Gnagey said some people asked him why Teton County wasn't following the Wyoming method of pre-registering seniors and giving them appointments based on their age, starting with the oldest members of the community. "Unfortunately we can't do that in Idaho," he said. "In this state we are required to treat everyone in the same category the same way, not prioritize them based on their age. Part of the issue for the public is that each state has different guidelines."
TVH also scheduled a few non-seniors who were in the higher priority categories, such as first responders and teachers, who had missed their first chance by choice or because of medical or other reasons.
Gnagey said that in the first round of appointments, TVH wanted to give all local seniors an equal opportunity to call in; he expects in the future to offer online scheduling as well. While Teton County released a press release last week detailing the process in English and Spanish, and TVH had bilingual people answering the phone on Tuesday, Gnagey said no Spanish-speaking members of the community scheduled an appointment.
"We're disappointed by that," he said, adding that he hopes more communication will help Teton County partners reach the valley's Hispanic seniors.
In order to sign up for the next available TVH clinic sponsored by Broulim's and Corner Drug, call (208) 716-0063 starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. Gnagey said that TVH staff is working on ways to improve the call-in process next week.
The other local option is to schedule an appointment through Eastern Idaho Public Health. Last Saturday, EIPH experienced a similar bombardment of phone calls during its first scheduling window and made 2,000 appointments in 20 minutes.
As a result, on Feb. 3 EIPH announced a different method of making appointments for the over 30,000 seniors in the health district. Seniors and other eligible residents can sign up for a waitlist by calling (208) 533-3223 or going online between now and Feb. 11, at which point the health district will randomize the list of registered people and slot them into appointments in their county. Times for the health district's vaccinations will begin Feb. 15 and stretch until everyone on the waitlist has an appointment, which could take through the end of March.
Visit eiph.idaho.gov for the full details and FAQs on the new scheduling strategy.