Victor-based artist Claudia Bueno is one of many people who has felt compelled to support people in need through creativity and community outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bueno remembers the feeling when news of confirmed cases in Idaho and then Teton County started coming in. “It felt like everything was closing down on us and there was uncertainty and fear,” she said. Her first instinct, like many of us, was to stock up on food and supplies for herself to create a sense of security. She quickly realized that many people aren’t in a position to do that, and she wanted to find a want to foster that sense of security for others. she made calls to Teton Valley and Jackson nonprofits and learned of the recent uptick in the need for food and donations.
“I felt overwhelmed, so I retreated as I often do into an art vortex. I started painting with no plan and this piece began to grow.”
The piece, “One Breath,” is a circle of lungs, their vessels connected by vines and blossoms, rendered in ink, watercolor, and digital imagery.
“It’s a celebration of the good things coming out of this,” Bueno explained. “COVID has been a trigger for connection, even though we can’t be close physically. We’re reclaiming our circle of loved ones, checking in with our community, and our circles are growing. It also represents how your health is connected to my health, linking us in challenging ways that can also be a bond between us.”
Bueno is now selling prints of “One Breath,” with all proceeds going to Teton Valley Food Pantry and the Jackson Cupboard. Collectors can purchase an unframed medium or large print for $55 or $135, or raffle tickets for an extra-large framed print for $25 at www.claudiabueno.com/covid-19-fundraiser. Stinky Prints in Jackson is supporting the initiative by producing the prints on high-quality paper at a 50 percent discount, meaning more of the proceeds ($35 for the medium print and $100 for the large) will be donated. Since she launched the fundraiser last week, Bueno has already sold quite a few prints.
“It’s really exciting. I hope it keeps growing,” she said. “It feels right to help keep our community fed.”
Born in Venezuela, Bueno first came to the Tetons through an art residency and was inevitably drawn back several times before moving to Jackson full-time. Enticed by more space and the lower cost of living, she made Teton Valley her home two years ago.
Her trademark is giant immersive light installations, “worlds to get lost in,” where life is represented through sound, motion, and pulsating light. Her biggest recent project is an installation in the Meow Wolf Las Vegas, a museum slated to open this year with a labyrinth of interactive, responsive art installations.
Bueno is in the same position as many artists, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. “Everything I had lined up is pending or gone or postponed,” she said. “It’s definitely challenging. Art is not always considered a primary basic need, even thought creativity 100 percent keeps me alive.”
