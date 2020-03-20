Barrels and Bins curbside service and delivery
Starting today, Friday, March 20 Broulim’s in Driggs will be designating 6 to 7 a.m. shopping hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for seniors, 60 years old or older and people with a compromised immune system to better protect those who are most at risk.
Broulim's in Driggs also offers online shopping and curbside pick up and will deliver when requested. Please see them at www.broulims.com/driggs.
This week Driggs' general manager Brad Bischoff said he was bulk ordering every day and Broulim’s corporate is keeping the wheels greased for local stores in need of canned goods, meats, vegetables and of course, toilet paper.
While the supply trucks are running a little later than normal – this is why you still see staff unpacking mid-mornings and stocking shelves – Bischoff said he’s getting what the community demands, and that could mean a shipment of hand sanitizer in the near future.
“We have no intention of raising prices,” he said. “There are deals that may not be available to us as the product supply is in demand and there is a lot of demand through the country, but we are doing the best we can.”
Barrels & Bins:
As things evolve regarding the COVID-19 situation, we are working diligently to protect the health and safety of our customers, employees, and community.
We are using an overabundance of caution by disinfecting/sanitizing commonly-touched surfaces multiple times throughout the day. All employees are being asked to wear gloves, follow extensive hygiene guidelines and will be required to stay home if showing any symptoms whatsoever of illness. (Please keep in mind that these wonderful employees are working amidst the hardship and uncertainty in order to serve our community and provide everyone with what they need!)
Our goal is to continue to provide quality provisions to the community, in whatever manner keeps everyone protected and safe.
For the safety of ALL, we ask that you please do not come into the store if you or a member of your household:
-Have any of the following symptoms: fever, cough,
shortness of breath, or not feeling well.
-Have been in contact with someone with known
or suspected coronavirus.
If you are feeling at all ill or simply do not wish to come into the store,
PLEASE UTILIZE OUR NEW CURBSIDE PICKUP AND DELIVERY SERVICES by visiting: https://barrelsandbins.market/special-orders/
HOME DELIVERY AND CURBSIDE PICK-UP will have a nominal fee, however we are offering these services for FREE for any community members who are 60 or older, immune-compromised, or pregnant.
We are also in the process of getting online shopping underway, in the event we would need to close our doors or further restrict in-person shopping. Stay tuned for more information regarding that soon.
In addition to the above, we are currently implementing the following policies:
-We currently have an employee on-shift as a designated “sanitizer.” Their sole job is to continuously and systematically disinfect all surfaces in the store.
-Employees and customers must stay at least six feet apart from each other whenever possible.
-We are still producing prepared food production which include
Juices, Smoothies, Soup, Sandwiches, and Salads, which are available by phone-order only for take-out only. You may pre-pay over the phone for curbside pickup as well. As of now, March 20, soup, coffee, and tea are still available, however must be served by an employee for take-out only in B&B provided containers. No more customer seating at the current time.
-We are no longer accepting any of customers’ own bulk bags, containers, or cups for bulk foods, produce, coffee, or tea. You must use B&B provided bags and containers. (There is no more fee on bulk/produce bags at this time).
-Customers must ask an employee to assist them with any scooped bulk items.
-Using your own cloth grocery bags is OK, however you must be the one to bag your own groceries. As you shop, please carry your groceries only in the provided carts or baskets.
-We are closing the store during all of our truck deliveries for both produce and groceries. This happens several times per week, for an hour or two at a time. We will do our best to inform customers of these estimated time windows, but please keep an eye on our Facebook page for these updates.
All of this is still evolving day-by-day, and we will do our best to keep everyone informed! Please keep up with our Facebook page for the latest updates.
