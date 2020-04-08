The best cure for senioritis has been the coronavirus. Because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Idaho and cases being reported in Teton County, Teton High School has been closed until at least April 20, 2020.
As a senior, this break is not a vacation, but time away from the last memories I could make in high school before I go to college in the fall.
I have never wanted to go back to school so badly.
I realize that this situation is distressing, but it hurts me to know that a lot of the activities that I looked forward to –prom, softball, graduation– probably will be cancelled. I probably will not be able to play my last season of softball, go to my senior prom, and walk at graduation. Alas, we must do what we can, given the circumstances.
Since school closed, I have had a lot of free time to do whatever my heart desires.
For the time being, our classes are online so I have worked this week to complete the assignments that I would have otherwise done in class. I do feel that I am learning as much as I would in a classroom, but it is sometimes harder to grasp new concepts. Pre-Calculus and Communications are definitely hitting me the hardest in terms of difficulty, which is to be expected.
This semester, my English credit and senior project are combined online through IDLA, so nothing has changed in that aspect except for the recent announcement from the Idaho Board of Education that states that due to the coronavirus outbreak and school closures, that the senior project has been waived for the class of 2020. For me, this means that I only have to complete the research paper and English credit assignments to graduate.
Other than online classes, I have been baking way too much. There is nothing else to do except use FaceTime and Zoom to see my friends and family. My little cousin had her fifteenth birthday this week, so everyone on my mom’s side of the family joined a birthday Zoom call for her.
I also have been working for our family business, Rockin’t Construction. So far, I have run a track truck for a pond job, and I have been helping out with roofing our new office building.
With copious time on my hands, I also have picked up some of my old hobbies including painting and reading. Before everything became so hectic with school and sports, I used to love painting, so it is fun to be able to mess around with that again.
I don’t know how long this will last, but I do know that I can’t keep baking cookies or stay in my house for much longer.
Goodbye, Class of 2020. I’m disappointed that our time has been cut short.
