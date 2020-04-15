When World War I broke out in 1917, a young Teton Valley man who was attending college in Logan, Utah, decided he would join the Army rather than be drafted.
“I knew that I would have to go into the Army so in the next spring (1918) I enlisted in the Army and went to Moscow, Id., for some special training,” said Evan Floyd in his personal history.
He was in the signal corps. From Moscow he traveled to Fort Leavenworth, Kan. It was there he joined the Army band and played the trombone.
“We were sent to Camp Mead, Maryland, and we sat in the train box cars for five days waiting for an assignment,” he said. “The influenza epidemic broke out then and all were very sick, and many soldiers died there as well as all over the United States. Our quarters were cold and it was hard for us to stay well.”
Then, before he was sent to fight, the war ended. He recalled playing a trombone with about 150 others in a band of hundreds of soldiers. “We paraded the grounds to celebrate,” he said.
A report by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health says that Army camps in the fall of 1918 had flu sickness rates of from 25 to 40 percent.
From April 6, 1917, to July 1, 1919, in the Army, diseases took 57,460 soldiers, battles claimed 50,280 lives and 7,920 soldiers died of other causes.
Edlefsen is a volunteer for the Teton Valley Museum. Floyd is her grandfather.
