These are important times, and we are all trying to prepare for and handle them as best we can.
The Red Cross Blood drive for the Teton Valley area has been moved from its usual site in Driggs, and will be held instead in Victor at the Victor LDS Church, located at 87 East Center Street. The Multi-Purpose Room there will be the site of the drive, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This change in location is occasioned by the needs of our County Emergency Services and Teton Valley Hospital to have additional beds and support for possible COVID-19 cases that could materialize.
The need for blood donations is critical right now, with blood shortages being reported throughout the United States, and other countries as well. It is a difficult time to commit to donating blood as we all want to be careful and cautious about procedures such as this.
Thus the Red Cross has instituted many new precautions to assure as best as possible the safety of donors. All Red Cross personnel will wear protective mouth and nose masks and gloves. Each collection “set” is sterilized. Donation “beds” will be spaced 6 feet apart, and wiped down between donations. Hand sanitizers will be available. Aseptic scrubs will be used on arms at the insertion site. Chairs and tables will be wiped down between donations. Lavatories will be wiped down periodically and have hand sanitizers.
When a donor enters the donation building, his or her temperature will be taken before entering the donation room. Those with a temperature above 99.5 degrees will not be accepted. Each donor will be asked to use hand sanitizers.
We are grateful for the historic and continued support of our Teton Valley blood donors. We know that blood donations are essential in direct support of emergency medical services, while our medical professionals continue the fight against the corona virus.
Because of distancing, the extra time required for disinfection wipe-downs, and need for safety of our donors, we regret that walk-ins cannot be accommodated at this drive. We hope that will not be the case for the August 18 drive.
Please sign up at redcrossblood.org (Drive name Driggs), or call Alison Barkley or Dave Haworth at 208-351-0787, and they will create an appointment for you.
