In a heartwarming ceremony held on November 16th, students of Teton High School’s dual-credit government class gathered at the THS auditorium to celebrate the gift of giving, just in time for the holidays.

Teton High’s youth philanthropy program, which is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, gave away $7000 to non-profits in need to benefit the community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.