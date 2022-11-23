In a heartwarming ceremony held on November 16th, students of Teton High School’s dual-credit government class gathered at the THS auditorium to celebrate the gift of giving, just in time for the holidays.
Teton High’s youth philanthropy program, which is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, gave away $7000 to non-profits in need to benefit the community.
“Philanthropy literally translates to love of humankind,” said Tim Adams, Executive Director of CFTV. “It is the practice of giving away your own resources to help make life better for others. This includes treasure, time, and talent. The youth philanthropy program is at the intersection of giving a resource, in this case, a grant, to support a program that will help improve the quality of life in Teton Valley.”
Nate Little, a junior at THS who participated in the class and program, elaborated on how it feels to give back to the community he is a part of.
“Walking into the auditorium, I had a sense of gratitude that I got to be a part of a program within the community. Also, I was able to help certain programs apply for funding. Some of the programs that we funded truly needed this money to survive,” said Little.
Brent Schindler, the THS government teacher in charge of the program, tried holding back tears as he explained what the program means to him.
“I know that this has been very impactful and meaningful for our students,” said Schindler.
“I think that you will see a lot of adult decisions have been made here. A lot of cool decisions, a lot of good discussion. I have told the parents about discussions we were having and the parents said they would like to sit in and listen.”
The program was formed in 2012 and in the decade that followed youth philanthropy students have given away over $57,000.
Adams explained how the youth philanthropy program works on the CFTV’s end.
“During the Tin Cup, a special group of donors that contributed a gift, of $1000 or more, are designated as community challengers and support the challenger fund. Along with funding for nonprofits, challengers also support the youth philanthropy grants program, which we are here today for,” said Adams.
In the classroom, students, while being guided by Schindler, debate on how to decide how much money goes to which non-profit based on deliberations and voting.
It ends up being similar to a congressional debate, said Little, who presided over the class and finalized decisions and votes with a trusty gavel.
“First we start off with current events, local stories going around in the community, and also stories around the world and how they affect us. After that we have a discussion,” said Little. “We assess how we can help humanity the best. We ask, what can we do to make it better? I had a lot of fun with the philanthropy project. I was a facilitator. If you’ve ever been to a congressional debate, it’s the same as a presiding officer. I was the guy with the gavel, calling things to order, going over bills, and casting the votes.”
Schindler had difficulty explaining how much it means to him to see the students take such a large role in the program.
“They are very high quality, they have a lot of really good questions and good, pertinent discussions on how to distribute this money,” said Schindler.
Schindler then dove into an anecdote of a day last year when students were tasked with buying gifts for Subs for Santa, the local nonprofit organization that helps those in need obtain holiday gifts.
“Last year, after this was over, we were given a check and the kids actually did the shopping for Subs for Santa at Walmart. I was really touched because the kids in this program can’t distribute more money than they have. I thought the same rules should apply for the Subs for Santa check. We went down and there was a group that was taking a long time trying to pair down just the right articles,” said Schindler.
That group would ask a question that defines the level of dedication each student has for the program.
“They asked if it would be ok if they donated some of their own money to make up for the shortfall. I said that would be very appropriate for that situation,” said Schindler while wiping a stray tear from his eye.
Little saw that level of dedication throughout all of the students in this year’s class.
“I was very impressed with how the discussions went, how involved they were. Some of the students were more involved than others, but it showed a side to some of the students I hadn’t seen before,” said Little.
When asked what makes Schindler such a great teacher for the class, and program, Little explained that a hands-off approach is key.
“Overall, he’s one of my favorite teachers,” said Little. “While he’s still guiding the class, he lets us be us. That’s what I really appreciate.”
Little continued.
“He tries to stay unbiased on any of the bills. He doesn’t cast a vote because it’s a student youth philanthropy project. He encourages everyone to speak and to vote. He lets us do our thing,” said Little.
Giving the students the freedom to do their own thing is not an easy task for any teacher, but Schindler recognizes the maturity that can come with that freedom.
“This has been a wonderful program, we have loved it, and it is an excellent opportunity for our students. One of our students, in assessing the program, had said she likes the program because we were not treated as students but as adults,” said Schindler.
Aska’s Animals, Downtown Driggs Association, Driggs Elementary School P.T.O., Education Foundation of Teton Valley, PAWS of Teton Valley, Subs for Santa, Teton Valley Aquatics, Teton Valley Community Recycling, and the Teton Valley Food Pantry all received funds from the youth philanthropy program.
Challenger Richard Grundler notably added to the students’ traditional granting capacity with an additional donation, giving them a total of $7,000 in awards to distribute to the selected nonprofits.
To wrap things up, RAD Curbside sponsored a post-ceremony pizza party where students and leaders mixed and mingled to celebrate the awesome accomplishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.