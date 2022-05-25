Friday, June 3 will bring a unique opportunity to Teton Valley residents as Wyoming Stargazing and the City of Driggs will hold a stargazing event.
Participants are encouraged to meet up the night of June 3 at 410 E. Opal Ave in Driggs. The plan is to begin the event at 9:30 p.m. and view the stars until shortly after midnight. Multiple telescopes will be provided, and it is recommended that participants dim their lights upon arrival to not blind others.
It will be the second Wyoming Stargazing event to take place in Teton Valley; the last occurred in the summer of 2021. If the sky happens to be cloudy, expect another try on Saturday, June 4.
There will also be a discussion about making a push for Driggs to attain Dark Sky Certification. Ketchum is an example of a municipality that holds the distinction.
Dr. Samuel Singer will be leading the event and is playing a sizable hand in working with Driggs on shoring up legislation to help the city’s case for certification. The event will present a chance to be introduced to the stars by a talented, passionate individual—Springer is a devoted (and NASA-recognized) teacher.
“For me, the night sky is way more than just a source of beauty and amazement,” said Springer. “It is really where I go for my spiritual practice. It’s how I feel a connection with something greater than me.”
Singer finds that spirituality through a realization of perspective, and that’s where he can see a benefit to people’s day-to-day lives.
“I think it’s an important part of knowing who we are as earthlings, we really are star people. Regardless of their political views, their religion, whatever, I think having an understanding of how we on earth fit into a larger context of the universe is important to know,” said Singer. “Talking about the sizes and scales of everything in the universe is the really important part of science and exploring the things around them. I definitely think of astronomy as a gateway science, it’s so easy for people to get excited about what they can learn up in the night sky.”
Adventuring into the celestial realm is a relatively easy proposition in Teton Valley and the region.
“You don’t have to go far in Teton Valley,” said Singer. There are so many places we can get to within an hour hike, a two- or three-hour hike, that get us out into the wilderness.”
Easy access is one thing that many residents and tourists can take advantage of. With proper preparation and planning, individuals that look to the heavens get to experience amazing sights that can’t be seen during the day. Singer has heard of a new slogan in the national parks and forests that sums up this sentiment well: “Half the park is after dark.”
“That has been something that I have been trying to convince people about for a long time,” said Singer. “The night skies really are the national parks above our heads. We need to have the same emphasis on preserving night skies as we do preserving the land that incorporates national parks and forests. We’re trying to help people understand what an important resource it is.”
It cannot be understated the need for that preservation, not only to keep a sense of natural beauty and wonder alive but also for the wildlife that shares the same land as us.
“Night skies are really important for wildlife. Birds, all kinds of other insects including bats all move around using starlight. Birds, in particular, migrate using starlight and moonlight.”
Singer mentioned how birds get trapped in cities that flood light into the skies, bucking them from the path they need to be on. Large animals are also not immune to the effects of unnecessary lights, with the proverbial deer in the headlights being the prime example.
“We’ve all seen large animals on the side of the road. It is about the fact that nocturnal animals lose their depth perception when bright lights get shown in their eyes. When a deer gets headlights in its eyes or is blinded by unshielded street lights they don’t know how far away the vehicles are from them. That’s where that saying comes from,” Singer said.
Preserving dark skies by removing or shielding unnecessary lights is also a benefit to humans and their pocketbooks.
“When you’re using a light at night that’s not actually being used on the ground where it’s supposed to be used or you’re letting it flood up into the night sky there is a huge amount of wasted energy and money that is just needless. Dark sky preservation is a win-win for everybody and everything in the environment. Nobody loses,” Singer continued.
The Driggs event will be a success for Singer not based on the turnout of the event, but on the level of engagement that is shown. The type of participants that show up also tend to lend a helping hand to those that are being exposed to the stars.
“Size doesn’t matter but the engagement of the people there does. My experience is the people that show up at these types of events are already stoked and they just want to share how stoked they are with everybody else and it’s always a good time,” said Singer.
For those new to astrology, there has never been a time that is more conducive to jumping into the hobby, with telescope prices dropping significantly as technology continues to make viewing the stars easier. Participants are encouraged to bring their own on June 3 if they have one. If you’re struggling with a telescope, Singer can help troubleshoot and give tips and tricks.
“Telescope prices have dropped significantly in the last 10 or 20 years, making professional-grade tracking systems and optics available to amateur astronomers all over the world,” Singer said. “I feel there is a clear trend in that direction, and more and more people are starting to pay attention and get enthralled just by looking or through astrophotography or by becoming amateur astronomers.”