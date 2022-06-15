After two years, the Wrun for Wray is back on, with the race set to take place on June 25 at Grand Targhee.
The race, a three-mile, 1850 ft. sprint up Fred’s Mountain, is a benefit for the Wray Landon Legacy Fund administered through the Teton Regional Land Trust.
The fund is in memoriam of Wray Landon IV, who perished tragically in an avalanche on the South Teton in February of 2010. Landon was 30 years old and was a highly involved member of the Teton Valley community.
Although Landon held community-centric jobs such as writing for the Post Register and wildland firefighting for the BLM, his most impactful role was in his career as a resource specialist with the TRLT.
Perhaps his most illustrious escapades were those of his backcountry skiing adventures. A consummate mountain man, Landon was known as ‘Everyday Wray‘, who religiously ventured up Mt. Taylor in the early morning hours.
Wray Landon IV is survived by his parents Lani and Wray, who are happy to be back celebrating their son’s legacy in person.
“It’s just great to have someone come up to you and just say they used to do this with Wray. It’s rewarding, just doing something positive out of such a horrible thing that happened,” said Lani Landon. “We have to move on in a positive way and that’s what this race is. We couldn’t do it without all the great people in the valley, Targhee, and everyone that has supported us every year.”
This will be the 11th year since the first Wrun, and the first since 2019 with an in-person race.
Jeske Gräve, Development Director for the TRLT, spoke about how excited the TRLT is to return to celebrating the race’s namesake in person.
“It will be nice to see everyone in person again and that’s the aspect that we missed the most the last couple years, not celebrating and honoring Wray’s legacy in person. We are looking forward to that again this year,” said Gräve.
First place finishers will receive a Grand Targhee 22’-23’ Winter Season Pass, and the Landons were grateful for the help they have received from Targhee after a couple of summers weighed down by the pandemic.
“They have been wonderful,” said Lani Landon of GTR’s willingness to help through the challenges.
The Wrun was just weeks away from the starting line two years ago before being canceled.
Last year Gräve and other organizers knew that there wasn’t going to be a Wrun and instead implemented an online raffle, which turned out to be so successful they are keeping it for this year.
“We were just able to reach a broader audience with that online raffle and we really marketed it everywhere, and people from afar were able to buy raffle tickets. You didn’t have to be present to win. We definitely got a lot of momentum and attention which was really good,” said Gräve.
“We did really well in raising funds for the Wray Landon Legacy Fund against our expectations. We did just as good or even better with that raffle compared to previous years when we did that in-person,” Gräve continued.
Lani Landon echoed that sentiment.
“After last year we actually realized that we could actually make more money for this because the run doesn’t make that much money,” said Lani Landon. “It became apparent that if our online raffle can make that much money, how can we do it with the Wrun? That’s what we’re trying to do this year.”
Although it is too early to tell how strong runner turnout will be, due to the popularity of day-of registration, Wray Landon has seen a bit more “aggressive” early registration this year.
The race is typically one of three in the Run to the Summit Series, with the Rendezvous Mountain Hillclimb at JHMR and the Snow King Runner’s Hill Climb (not to be confused with the World Championship Snowmobile Hill Climb) making up the other two races.
The Snow King race will not be run this year due to the construction of the resort’s new summit lodge.
Runners can save $10 by pre-registering online at wrunforwray.athlete360.com. Day-of registration is $45, and there will only be 100 guaranteed race bags. A ticket for the raffle is included in registration.
Raffle prizes include an additional GTR ‘22-’23 season pass, a pair of Volkl backcountry skis (valued at $700), and gift baskets and gift cards from businesses located in both Idaho Falls and Teton Valley.
“There is a wide array of things but the ski-related items will be the highest value,” said Gräve.
Both Gräve and Lani Landon gave a similar response to what the perfect race day would look like.
“Sunny and warm, hopefully, there won’t be too much snow on the course. I’m not sure what it looks like now, but just a nice warm day and lots of people encouraging the runners and learning about the land trust and the Wray Landon Legacy Fund and winning awesome prizes while they’re there,” said Gräve.
“A perfect day for me is to have the timing right, the weather go right, and the people smiling and just having the race run smoothly,” said Lani Landon.
Registration and check-in will be from 8:30 to 9:30 am, and the race is scheduled to start at approximately 10 am. The top finishers have in the past put up sub-30 minute times. After the finish line at the top of the Dreamcatcher chair, runners will ride the lift down.
Awards will be at noon.
Stephen Mulherin has won the last three Wruns on the trot, and Amanda Sullivan is the defending women’s champ.