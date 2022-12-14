Legislative District 35 representatives Sen. Mike Harris and Rep. Josh Wheeler visited with various City of Driggs officials who guided a tour focusing on the many issues plaguing the city, and in some cases, the county.
Driggs mayor August Christensen put on a “thorough” display according to Wheeler, who was just elected to his first term in November.
Christensen shared that the tour focused on issues including but not limited to; Driggs’ Airport, Grand Targhee Resort, the beleaguered wastewater treatment plant, the drinking water facility upgrades, liquor laws, childcare, workforce housing, local option taxes, and Highway 33.
“Mayor Christensen was very well organized and it’s always great to see our local communities responding to their unique local challenges and recognize how well served the citizens of Idaho are,” said Wheeler. “Even with some of these really hot-button items.”
One part of the outing was a tour of Driggs’ wastewater treatment plant. Senator Harris described his assessment of the issue.
“DEQ has been very responsive in my experience,” said Harris. “Talking to the director (Jess Byrne) and the state agency people there, they’re very concerned about helping the State of Idaho (and) not being too restrictive, but still maintaining the standard of environmental quality.”
When asked about what issues are being eyed up for near-term development of solutions, Harris mentioned the unique situation with Grand Targhee, talking to “any collaboration that can happen between Wyoming and the State of Idaho to relieve the stress and the infrastructure stress and housing stress on Driggs.”
Wheeler mentioned the two biggest public works developments, the WWTP and the drinking water facility.
“I think Senator Harris and I and Representative Andrus, too, we can certainly be prepared to support the city as they make decisions and as they as they have to move forward on some of these like the wastewater or the drinking water issue in particular,” said Wheeler.
Wheeler alluded to the State’s budget surplus as a chance to solve deferred-maintenance issues such as highway and transportation issues.
“There’s just an ongoing important conversation about modernization, about overcoming deferred maintenance. And thankfully, the past legislatures and the governor’s office have really put some resources in our hands to hopefully help support local communities,” said Wheeler. “We’re in a good position because we’ve been fiscally responsible for so many years that we can really make some wise decisions in the face of some of those issues.”
Christensen wanted to plan the outing with a county-wide approach but, due to the wealth of city-related issues, settled on a Driggs-focused day.
“Originally I was thinking, oh, I’ll do a whole event. All the different cities and county and organizations can have a time to pop in and tell them what’s important to them. But then when I wrote down all the things that Driggs needed to talk about, I was like, oh, we have to take up the whole day,” said Christensen.
Christensen was happy to get the representative’s visit done before the upcoming Legislative session which starts January 9th.
“My goal is to be able to do it before their legislative session. And that worked out. And so that was really great,” said Christensen.
After being voted into the mayor’s office last year, it was Christensen’s first time meeting 2 of the 3 Teton County state representatives. She is hoping it was the first of other such visits.
“I hope this is the first of many,” said Christensen. “I hope that they’re able to continue to come back and hear the progress of all these things or any other new ones, and to have more opportunities to communicate with the rest of our community.”
