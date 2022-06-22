Mountain Bike the Tetons is putting the finishing touches on Phase 1 of the Victor Bike Park revival project.
In 2021, MBT was awarded a $65,000 grant to complete the project through Athletic Brewing’s Two for the Trails program after identifying the need for a major overhaul of the bike park. Athletic Brewing is a strictly non-alcoholic brewing company founded in Stratford, CT, that distributes across the country.
Phases 2 and 3, to be completed in 2023 and 2024, are set to add beginner and advanced pump tracks in addition to phase 1’s jump lines and skills park. Trails director and race coordinator Chris Brule was very pleased with how smooth the process was, especially after acquiring the grant.
“We couldn’t really have got moving with the momentum that we had from them,” said Brule about Athletic Brewing.
With a large chunk of funding secured, that momentum was parlayed into last year’s negotiations with the City of Victor, with unanimous support from the city council. Councilwoman Sue Muncaster emphatically expressed that she was “120% in support of this” at that meeting.
The final Memorandum of Understanding even expanded the project slightly during the process with the city.
“Working with the city has been great, we were able to rewrite the MOU and actually expand the park a bit larger than the anticipated overall master plan,” said Brule.
The MBT team and contracted trail builder Richard “Shaggy” Kidd had their work cut out for them. Although several builders through the years have attempted to reshape the neglected jump line, it was found to be facing into prevailing winds and with a little bit of an uphill grade, characteristics which limit the flow of the line.
Brule said the focus was a design that adds engagement and allows room for progression. The design also incorporates prefabricated wood jumps to maintain consistency and limit maintenance.
“The thinking behind the design was creating something that was consistent, more predictable, and less maintenance,” said Brule. “We also wanted to make something really progressive for people. Progression is continuing to get pushed with mountain bikes and bikes in general.”
“We added a bit more elements than just a straight dirt jump line, my big push was creating something a little slopey, with more turns and more engagement. Staying engaged on the bike is a big element that we tried to incorporate into the design,” he added.
Those elements will not only satisfy beginners and experts, but also different styles of bikes from dirt jumpers to full suspension mountain bikes.
Some of the challenges were designing a fast and fun park with very limited assistance from gravity and discouraging poachers that were itching for a taste.
“People are gonna ride it, it’s just trying to manage when people are riding it. You gotta expect it cause everybody’s gonna play,” said Brule. “It is definitely a tricky thing to build jumps on mostly flat ground compared to working with gravity.”
One of the biggest unexpected boosts was from the weather, with a good blend of consistent moisture and sunshine making the dirt easier to move and pack in.
“The weather really played into our favor I think. Just having the moisture and consistent moisture, it was a lot easier to get the jumps built and packed properly,” said Brule.
Brule is very proud to see the park take shape which is as much a product of the community as the result of MBT’s efforts.
“It is cool to have more ownership of it, and it gives us that sense of ownership to take care of it a bit more and have that heart and soul of the sweat equity into the park. Eventually, the community will have dig days here in the early part of the summer and the spring, so it gives the community ownership as well, not just MBT,” said Brule.
That will all be celebrated at the grand opening set for just after Independence Day.
“Once we complete all three phases it’s going to be a mountain bike community hub. There will be kids, adults, families hanging out here and that is something really cool to see and that’s why we exist,” said Brule. “I’m really excited for the opening day and seeing people enjoying it. Then we start looking ahead to Phase 2.”