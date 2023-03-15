Victor city hall

Victor City Hall will be adjusting it’s hours: The public facilities hub will now be open from Monday through Thursday 8:00 am — 6:00 pm and remain closed on Fridays. Residents will also be able to pay bills, file applications, and more on a new city website to be unvieled later this month.

 By Dan Looman

Victor City Council met Wednesday, March 8th, and updated their hours and fringe benefits hoping to not only retain but also draw more long-term employees.

The updates flow from workforce trends accelerated by the pandemic, while also reflecting the city’s desire to stay competitive in a quickly changing employment market.

