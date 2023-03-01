Last year, Ryker Fullmer had the title in his hands, and it heartbreakingly slipped away at the last gasp.
The loss to Gooding’s Kayd Craig ripped away not only the 3A 152lb state title but also with it an undefeated season. Fullmer lost the match on an agonizing 7-2 decision.
“Some days just ain’t your day,” said Coach James Fullmer after Ryker’s loss at the end of last season.
Last Saturday, a new and sunnier day had dawned.
Going into this year’s 170lb title match with a 36-0 undefeated season, Fullmer would not be denied, emphatically winning the title match with enough energy left over to do a celebratory backflip before leaving the mat.
Fullmer earned victory over Weiser’s Maddox Stevens by way of a 2nd-period technical fall (where one opponent outscores the other by a specified number of points) with the match finishing at 19-3 Fullmer.
Fullmer’s semifinal mirrored the dominance of the final, beating Snake River’s Wyatt Samargis by way of a 15-0 technical fall 30 seconds into the second period. Fullmer stated Ryker just went out and kept it simple in both the final and semifinal.
“He just went out, focused, knew what he had to do,” said Fullmer. “We talked about just getting points on the board no matter what happened and just to keep wrestling. Both those kids we pinned earlier in the season but you get state and everybody wrestles a little harder. To tech fall kids is huge especially at this stage. It’s awesome to be able to get that many points on kids.”
“I think I get more nervous than Ryker does, for sure,” said Fullmer, who is also Ryker’s father in addition to his coach. “He very rarely is out of position. You’re always confident that he’s not going to give up.”
The heartbreak of last year and the year prior (where a favored Fullmer broke his collarbone in the semifinal) was something Ryker learned from, instead of stewed on. That was apparent from the moment this season began according to coach.
“Last year, that was devastating,” said Fullmer. “He is one of those kids that with losses he just goes and looks at what he’s got to do better and starts working for it. He doesn’t sit there and dread on what went wrong. He just sees what went wrong and fixes it. It was very meaningful this year.”
After all, a ton of work has been put in by Ryker, who now sits at a 123-4 high school career record with his senior season to go.
That record shows that dominating to such a degree still doesn’t matter when everything comes down to that final match according to Fullmer, “there’s a lot of luck and stuff that goes with state titles.”
Fullmer will look to defend his championship in his senior season next year, wrestling at either 170 or 180lbs.
Tremendous Trey
Trey Klingler also dominated through the state tournament, spending less than two minutes on the mat combined in his first two matches. That dominance translated to two pins in the semifinal and final, spending under five minutes on the mat in the last two matches, including wrapping up the state title in the first period of the final.
“That semifinals match realistically should have been the finals match (versus Timberlake’s Wyatt Carey). He was tough, he’s a great wrestler, but Trey just went out there and did what he needed to. He was focused and went out and stayed in good position. The kid (Carey) was pretty tall, but he just dominated all the way through that semifinal match and the whole tournament. Trey looked awesome, he just went out and dominated,” said Fullmer.
“After that semifinals match, we made our last weigh-in. So Trey got to go eat and he was feeling good the next day. We just had a game plan to go out there and stay in good position and score points. He got the opportunity to hit him (Marsh Valley’s Seth Lish) in a spiral and pinned the kid,” said Fullmer.
Klingler also had some adversity to fight through, with a runner-up finish at last year’s state tournament against South Fremont’s much-lauded Boden Banta. Banta jumped up to 106lbs this year, and left the door wide open for Klingler. While Banta wasn’t challenging Klingler this year at state, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have to be earned.
“Everything you do, you have to learn from your mistakes, carry on, and not let them get them down. Trey came into this year working really hard. Had a great attitude. Sometimes it’s hard to have a great attitude when you’re cutting weight. But he had a great attitude all year. Mentally and physically Trey worked hard all year long, and he just had a goal and worked for it,” said Fullmer.
Klingler and Fullmer, especially towards the end of this year, developed a special kind of chemistry that comes with fighting through their respective adversity while also dealing with the pressure that comes with being the #1 overall seed.
“They’re together a lot, you know?,” said Fullmer. “It’s always tough coming into a tournament seeded number one. Everybody wants to be seeded number one, but there’s a lot of pressure there. Both of them did it, they knew who they were wrestling and mentally they were prepared for it, physically they’ve both been working hard.”
Klingler, wrestling at 98lbs, always wrestles first, and that allowed this year’s team to almost always start tournaments and duals with a win.
“You see it a lot in duels, but in tournaments as well that when the first kid goes out and he wins, it gets momentum going, gets everybody hyped up. It’s great to have Trey there to always get the ball going, you know, And it just carries through, it’s much easier to go wrestle when your teammate just went out and dominated,” said Fullmer.
Klingler finished his high school career on a high note, by going 47-1 with his only loss coming at the 106lb weight.
The best of the rest
Remy Baler was the only other Teton wrestler to place, finishing 4th.
“Super proud of what he has done this year,” said Fullmer. “He moved from the lighter weight classes when he was a freshman and sophomore, down there at 98 and 113, and you get up in the bigger weight classes and there’s a little bit more competition, it’s a little bit harder. Remy has worked really hard this year, placing at Tiger-Grizz and took fourth at state. He’s placed all four years in high school. He wrestled better than he ever has. This year he was great.”
Teton will graduate 7 state wrestlers this year; Klingler, Baler, Louisa Araujo, Jace Warsinske, Mikey Ball, Gabrien Nader, and Tucker Hill.
Fullmer has seen them all give younger wrestlers advice and guidance to further the program.
“They were all great seniors and wrestled tough. It’ll be tough to replace. But we have some great freshmen, some eighth graders coming in as freshmen next year that I think will help our program,” said Fullmer. “They always help the kids. But as you get to the end of the season, the seniors always start talking about wishing they would have worked harder all the way through their high school career, they all try to give advice to the younger wrestlers about how it goes by so quickly.”
