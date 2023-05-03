Profile Danielle Clegg

Danielle Clegg grew up barefoot and free on a farm in Grace, Idaho. She spent much of her childhood chasing cows, raising animals, and watching alfalfa grow. Her four siblings became her best friends as they worked and played together through the Idaho seasons.

Because the local high school hosts around 120 students, Danielle participated in nearly everything from show choir to musicals to sports to anything else found in a small town Idaho schools. As she grew up with a mentality focusing on ‘expanding her horizons’ and becoming aware of other cultures, she’s spent the past few years trying a bit of everything and traveling when she can–hiking Thompson in the Sawtooth mountains, swimming the alpine lakes of the Tetons, backpacking Coyote Gulch in central Utah, falling down the mountain on skis at Targhee, learning to dirt bike in Moab, zip-lining in Costa Rica, serving in Quito Ecuador, practicing Claire de Lune on the piano–with the list left to continue in Driggs.

