.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River
Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton
Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Danielle Clegg grew up barefoot and free on a farm in Grace, Idaho. She spent much of her childhood chasing cows, raising animals, and watching alfalfa grow. Her four siblings became her best friends as they worked and played together through the Idaho seasons.
Because the local high school hosts around 120 students, Danielle participated in nearly everything from show choir to musicals to sports to anything else found in a small town Idaho schools. As she grew up with a mentality focusing on ‘expanding her horizons’ and becoming aware of other cultures, she’s spent the past few years trying a bit of everything and traveling when she can–hiking Thompson in the Sawtooth mountains, swimming the alpine lakes of the Tetons, backpacking Coyote Gulch in central Utah, falling down the mountain on skis at Targhee, learning to dirt bike in Moab, zip-lining in Costa Rica, serving in Quito Ecuador, practicing Claire de Lune on the piano–with the list left to continue in Driggs.
She enrolled at BYU-Idaho in 2017 and found she could lose herself in writing and interacting with people after a few semesters. Many of her projects in university tie back to the grounds she grew up on: a crane and cattle research paper, a short book about migrating whooping cranes, memoirs and profiles about farmers, feature articles of outdoor news, and photos of farm life for photojournalism.
Danielle graduated in Communications emphasizing journalism December 2022, and Stephen Henderson, a professor she worked for during university, recommended the opening at the newspaper in Driggs as he had worked here some years back. After about four months of taking care of calves in the snow in Grace, she made the move to Driggs to write for Teton Valley News.
