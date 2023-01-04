Bryce Angell preferred

Bryce Angell

Our 1969 Cornbinder truck was loaded with eight geldings and one mare. Horse trailers weren’t as available back then as they are today so most everyone used a two ton truck.

We were a caravan of large trucks loaded with horses. The pickups were loaded with saddles, pack saddles, camping equipment and food enough for twenty teenage boys. I was 18 years old and two of my cousins, Ross and Lane, were riding with me. We were on our way to ride into the Bridger-Teton National Forest for a week away from the farm.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.