Tom Marcum, the beloved janitor at Victor Elementary School, will have his last day of school on Friday, June 3.
Marcum has been a custodian for the school district since 1994. He had an immense hand in instilling a culture of proper waste management within young students as they went through the lower grades of the school system.
He started at Rendezvous Upper Elementary in ’94 and moved to VES in 2018. Throughout his time in the schools, “Mr. Tom” taught students how to not only care for the facilities but also how to care for the planet while teaching kindness and compassion.
Marcum led the students not by telling them what to do, but by exemplifying the lessons he taught. His soft-spoken yet infectious personality enamored scores of elementary students and garnered their respect at a crucial learning age.
That respect was born through his extremely modest character. Marcum spoke about the importance of that humility from his small janitorial room, with only a couple of small chairs for us.
“I think if you’re arrogant about it you don’t get anywhere. I don’t know everything but here’s what I know and if you know some other way tell me, let’s have a conversation about it not just pass it over. That’s a big thing, just having the conversation,” said Marcum.
Mr. Tom talked fondly of how that humbleness had an effect on strengthening his bond with the students.
“I think it’s because they know that I care. If they’re having a bad day, is there something that I can do to help them? Some of them will ask for a hug out of the blue, you know? I need a hug. That kinda shows the rapport that we can be kind to each other and not talk down to people,” said Marcum.
While it is important to understand that Marcum’s personality is the key to building relationships with the students, his leadership manifested itself most notably in his sustainability practices.
In 2018 he was named Recycler of the Year by Teton Valley Community Recycling, due in no small part to his effect on the schools.
In a tale that every valley elementary parent probably has heard, when the schools switched to plastic milk bottles he would have second graders rinse the containers out so that they could be recycled properly. That wasn’t enough for Marcum, however.
Before the rinsing, he would have students empty the leftover milk into a swill bucket, which he would then bring on his own time to a pig farm for feed.
This creativity and resourcefulness would lead to an immense impact on the students and faculty, and in turn, the greater community.
“He single-handedly changes the entire waste dynamic, saves the school a ton of money, and educates the kids on how to divert and recycle and how important it is,” said RAD Curbside owner Dave Hudacsko. “Just by a natural desire to do it.”
“Tom has helped out with several different initiatives about recycling, especially at lunchtime. More than anything I think his biggest impact is that he involves the kids in understanding that we need to take pride in our school,” said Victor Elementary principal Megan Christiansen.
Marcum’s propensity for sustainable waste management is born out of passion, explaining his motives in a simple, easy-to-understand manner.
“It is real important that you show the need to do something to save the planet and not just use and use and use and throw away. Some of it can be used so you don’t throw it away and not use it anymore,” said Marcum.
“It makes its way to the kids and the staff and the faculty because it’s a no-frills approach and it is explained very simply, and reinforced by him not trying to tell you to recycle but just through his actions. He is a leader by action, not by trying to tell you what to do,” said Hudacsko.
Hudacsko mentioned that Marcum did a fantastic job making sure that the students knew they were making a difference.
“One of the key things about recycling is the belief that it’s actually getting recycled. Many folks go ‘oh where did it go, what did it turn into.’ He was able to express that in different ways to the kids and changed the culture of the school and the student body,” said Hudacsko.
His easygoing approach is a stark contrast to the rigors of his schedule and the unglamorous nature of janitorial duties.
Marcum has been working six days a week during the school year, waking up at 2:30 a.m. to make it there by 4. He would work until late morning, go home and try and nap, and then be back to the school around noon and stay until 4:30 or 5 p.m. Saturdays are for deep cleaning when all the students are gone.
“I’ve been trying to have more control over my time,” said Marcum.
Retirement will present a large change for Marcum, but he hopes to maintain a presence at VES.
“It’s going to be a big adjustment. I’ll miss the kids and that’s the biggest thing. I don’t know if I’ll miss the cleaning that much,” continued Marcum, with a hearty laugh. “That’s why I was thinking about coming in maybe one or two days a week to read to the class so I can see the kids.”
While his sustainability lessons will be sorely missed, perhaps the biggest hole left will be that of his personality and position within the school’s culture.
“Tom is a presence that always pops in and says good morning and asks how you’re doing, and he’ll tell you a joke,” said Christiansen. “He’s a fixture, one that you can always count on being there. Not only does he take care of our students by keeping the school clean, he is just a kind human being and is going to be missed in so many ways.”
Hudacsko will miss working with such a bubbly, caring personality.
“It’s simple. Just his open-mindedness, his willingness, and his smile. When you have an inviting demeanor you have a cordial relationship to share your thoughts. That’s what I’ll miss the most,” said Hudacsko.
Marcum will miss feeling the excitement he gets when seeing students practice the lessons he taught on their own.
“It seems like they have a sense of accomplishment when you recognize that they are doing what you taught,” said Marcum.
He will also miss the bright faces of faculty and staff.
“It is a great environment because the teachers care and are willing to help me if I need help. Of course, if they needed help I was there to help them. It was a two-way street. I’ll miss that interaction too,” said Marcum.
Perhaps what touched Marcum the most was the appreciation he received from the students.
“It really touches me when they recognize me and remember that Mr. Marcum, Mr. Tom cared about me,” said Marcum.
Touching parting messages from staff and faculty have also left a large impression on Marcum, which he is also extremely grateful for. After all the hard work, he views the words and actions as proof of the legacy he will leave behind.
“Sometimes in the moment you think well, they don’t appreciate it, and then when they thank you, you go ok, I must have done something right,” said Marcum, with tears in his eyes.