Thomas George died on Oct. 1, 2022 in Driggs, Idaho.
Born in Quincy, Ill. on Dec. 3, 1993, Thomas was a 2012 graduate of Teton High School and beloved member of the local restaurant community. Thomas served in a variety of positions as a hard-working force behind many great plates of food in the valley.
As a teen in Teton Valley, Thomas enjoyed playing on the high school baseball team, a nod to his enduring love for major league ball and more specifically, the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved playing pool, disc golf and snowboarding at the local ski hill.
Thomas worked at 460 Bread, the Knotty Pine Supper Club, The Royal Wolf, Forage, Tatanka, and Citizen 33 and appreciated the skills he learned in the back-of-the-house. The friendships he forged through late nights in front of hot grills will be remembered and endure forever.
Thomas was known for his smile, gregarious nature, love for animals and his beautiful poetry. He described himself as a lyricist, songwriter and “love spreader.” Known to many of his friends as “Timeless Thomas,” he enjoyed rapping his lyrics to entertain his friends and family.
He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Kim George of St. Louis, MO; father, Dean Curtis Babbitt of Everett, WA; adoptive father, David Simmons of Eudora, MO; his sisters, Madeleine Simmons of St. Louis, MO and Erika Jean Babbitt of Everett, WA; and his step-sister, Amber Renee Mills of Everett, WA; aunt, Jenn Rein of Driggs, Idaho; grandparents, Dan George and Cassie Strom of St. Louis, MO, and grandfather Richard Simmons of Eudora, MO.
A celebration of Thomas’ life will be held at Citizen 33 Brewery in Driggs, Idaho on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 5pm. The brewery will be closed to normal business, but doors are open to anyone who wants to celebrate Thomas’ life. Citizen 33 will offer small bites and a cash bar for this event.
