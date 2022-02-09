Foxtrot Fine Art to open on Little Ave
Local artist Katy Ann Fox is setting out to give Teton Valley a new gallery and energetic gathering space with the opening of Foxtrot Fine Art on Little Avenue in Driggs.
The gallery is in the former Guchiebird’s building; owners Guch Lombardi and Chuck Spray closed their beloved home décor shop in September of 2021 after 15 years of business. Fox had heard early this winter that a yoga instructor was eyeing the space for a studio, but that agreement didn’t pan out. Charmed by the “For Lease Navidad” banner on the window of the former boutique, Fox took a walk-through on Dec. 26 and had signed the lease by Dec. 28.
“On the night of the 27th I made an LLC, a website, an Instagram page,” she said. “It was really spur of the moment, but the timing feels serendipitous. Driggs is such a fun, condensed community. I can’t get over this location.”
A north Idaho native, Fox spent ten years in Jackson piecing together dozens of gigs while chasing her passion, like so many people do in the Tetons. During that time, along with pouring beer at Moose games and folding shirts at the Village, she was a janitor at several galleries, a board member of the Teton Art Lab, a pottery instructor, and the event director at the National Museum of Wildlife Art, roles that gave her the diverse skillset necessary to run a gallery.
In her peregrinations from the University of Idaho to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco to the Jackson and Teton Valley art world, Fox has connected with many artists and creators and she’s tapping into that community to line the walls of Foxtrot. Her artist list includes Eleanor Anderson, Ned Axthelm, Lauren Birch, Taryn Boals, Kieran Collins, Aaron Cordell Johnson, Jessi West Lundeen, and Katie Steele.
“I’ve been fortunate to build a network of talented wonderful creative humans and this felt like a beautiful opportunity to showcase my friends in this gorgeous 1,500-square-foot space,” she said. “I picked these artists because I love their work and I love how they do it. Whether it’s textiles, paper, or oil, they’re all truly students of their craft.”
While Jackson has a pricey, well-established art scene, Fox, who has worked at Teton Arts and participated (and won Best in Show) in the Driggs Plein Air Fest, is enthused about the young energy of Teton Valley. “I have so much respect for the ladies who are running the art gallery scene here—I’m so grateful for Michele [Walters] at Tribe, she’s so savvy and I love what she’s doing up there in Tetonia. And Teri [Mclaren] at the Local Galleria is unstoppable.”
Whether it’s a new homeowner purchasing a painting to brighten his house, a stranger walking by Fox’s large wildflower mural on the external wall of Trio in Jackson, or a curious neighbor poking her head into Foxtrot after seeing the new sign that Fox hung last week, a large part of the appeal of art for Fox is becoming a part of someone’s life.
Opening night is Feb. 14 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fox, who is a ceramicist as well as a painter, said that after signing the lease she started “maniacally making mugs,” and will have 100 for sale at the opening. “It’s like a self-propelled Kickstarter for Foxtrot,” she said.
Fox doesn’t want to run a sedate, respectable gallery—she wants to bring energy and fluidity to the community. “I have become attached to the idea of a mini-Wildwood Room,” she said, referring to the Victor event venue that sold last month. “I want to host smart events with substance. We all gather in the same places with the same people, let’s come and build new experiences and meet new friends.”
“Plus, I’m excited to have a place in Driggs where I can wear my fancy shoes,” she added with a laugh.