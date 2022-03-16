The name says it all.
Legacy Classic Trucks. These three words succinctly sum up owner Winslow Bent’s drive and passion for vintage vehicles.
With one eye on the rearview, Bent isn't here to just slap a lift kit and some tires on any truck or gawk over your favorite classic car.
With a wholesome yet mischievous laugh, Bent cut to the heart of what he and Legacy is about.
“To me, the story of these old American trucks are way more important than the coolest thing that happened in a two-seater Mercedes,” said Bent, unapologetically. “We can speculate.”
“We are in a truck-rich environment. If you look at Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, even portions of the Dakotas, they call it high plains, but it’s almost a high desert. As a result, vehicles have aged really well out here,” said Bent.
Operating in a shop south of Driggs, Bent and Legacy have made quite the reputation out of finding and restoring vintage trucks and buses from years past. He saw the opportunity to do something special and create Legacy when noting how uninspired the trucks seemed at classic car shows.
“When I go to car shows, trucks are always in the corner. You go over there and a door isn't aligned perfectly, the paint is good, but it’s not quite there,” said Bent. “Missing details and other sorts of hokey stuff.”
“They're almost like these second class citizens on the side. I would see things like Mustangs, Ferraris, Mercedes, the vehicles that are these concourse level jaw dropping restorations. No one was doing that to trucks,” he continued.
From there, Bent used a midwestern upbringing to shape the business and its many successful projects.
“Restoration shops are notorious for saying it's a $50,000 job and they then want to charge you $100,000,” said Bent. “We don't do that, because I come from a midwestern metal bending background. We have a production schedule, one car in, one car out.”
A large chunk of Legacy’s customers do not come to Bent with a vehicle.
“Most of my customers that shop here do not yet own a vehicle. The take rate is probably 60-70% that actually need the truck,” said Bent.
Bent goes out, finds the truck, and will then let it lie in proper care until a customer drops him a line.
“I go out, find these old vehicles, and the first thing I do is spend some time with them. The truck might spend a year or two sitting here as a donor vehicle. I walk around it and I get some of these ideas and inclinations, and then a customer will call me,” said Bent.
Legacy specializes in two distinct restorations. The Legacy Power Wagon Conversion, and the Legacy Carryall Conversion. The Power Wagon Conversion was featured on Jay Leno’s Garage, with Bent riding shotgun while the comedian-turned-classic car mogul drove it.
The long and short of what Legacy does is fit these vintage vehicles with modern components (drivetrain, brakes, shocks, etc.) while rehabilitating the body/paint and perfecting the model-specific details. Each vehicle comes with a 12 month/12,000 mile warranty on all mechanical labor and fabrication.
“We figure out what we want to do, and come up with a plan of attack,” said Bent. “The return customer rate is very high, and as a result, ordinary people have no idea who we are because we don't have to advertise. We’re very quiet with what we do.”
Customers have been very impressed. Legacy also offers traditional restoration services, which are some of of Bent’s favorites to have come through the shop.
“The other people usually bring some heirloom that has been in the family for a long time. It’s super cool, there is a great feeling. It’s a real honor to work on that stuff,” said Bent.
This Old Truck
Like most truck and classic car guys, Bent started with restoration and tinkering being a hobby. When his hobby became a business, that left a hole to fill.
With that void unoccupied, Bent set out on a mission to preserve not just the trucks, but the characters and history behind them. Through going around and looking for trucks to restore, Bent saw that the culture isn't promised to survive through the next generation.
“That's purely what I’m focused on because those guys are dying. There is not a guarantee that their kids are interested in that stuff anymore. These stories are dying,” said Bent.
Bent recounted an instance where he met an individual with a stunning collection, and he wanted to feature the vehicles he saw that day. Bent never got around to it, unfortunately, and upon the individual’s passing, had a moment where he knew he needed to do something.
“That really served to me as a big reminder that this needs to happen now,” said Bent.
This Old Truck, a Youtube series where Bent travels to meet different individuals and their vehicles, was an idea born out of this necessity.
“I’m running around now trying to capture these amazing pieces and the people that own them,” said Bent. “Initially my focus was just sort of the trucks, but the human focus has really been interesting. I’m seeking out interesting people with interesting trucks with interesting history where they can come on my show.”
“It’s a lot more interesting of a format than presenting dry information,” said Bent.
The series has showcased rare vehicles such as a 1936 Yellowstone tour bus, a 1942 Ford SnoGo plow, and a GMC DUKW amphibious truck. The criteria for selecting vehicles to showcase is a multi-faceted decision for Bent.
“Where has it been, what has it done, how does it drive? Is this something I could use today on the road? Is the vehicle itself unique? If not, does it have a unique history, or does it have a unique person that operates it?” said Bent.
“The things that I don't want to have lost are the vehicles and the people operating them in what I call their natural environment,” he continued. “These old salt of the earth guys, they're so tough. It’s just fun, funny, and charming. I just focus on the vehicles and not about anything I don't like.”
Showcasing vehicles that are extremely rare never hurts the interest factor for This Old Truck.
“The Kenworth bus we shot in Montana, that’s one of two in the world. The Yellowstone bus is one of a hundred. Anything hyper rare, particularly art-deco, people go nuts for,” said Bent.
There is naturally a lot of shared experience that Bent capitalizes on through Legacy.
“There is a lot of crossover. I know the right questions to ask, so if there is that other person there, we could interact,” said Bent.
This Old Truck is purely underwritten through Bent’s affection for the culture of the vehicles and people he gets to meet.
“Right now it’s all funded out of my passion,” said Bent. “At the end of the day, I get to record and capture the pieces I care about.”
“People in this valley like it a little rough”
Certainly, Teton Valley’s unique flavor of automotive culture has had an influence on Bent.
“This place is badass truck country. If you live in this valley and have a Porsche 911, what is there, like 40 days a year where you could drive it?” said Bent. “You have a cool old truck with a bit of rust and maybe a dented panel, the people here like going into the woods in their trucks. When people here see something rough and tumble, they gravitate towards it, because it is approachable."
Bent has seen this mentality shaped by the older, more agricultural values that have been prevalent through much of Teton Valley’s history.
“They prioritize functionality over aesthetic beauty. I get a lot of people just wanting their vehicles to work like it’s been working for 50 years. It’s more like a farmer mentality where it’s just to make it work, it does not need to be perfect. Just keep it running.”
This sentiment shows in the types of vehicles Bent sees around the valley and the stuff that comes into his shop.
“It’s a funny area. Land Cruisers are super popular. Same with domestic pickups from the 1950s to 1970s,” said Bent. “It speaks to our community. They care about the culture, the environment, our future, who we were, and where we’re going. There is a pretty conscious community here and there are people that are pretty invested in things staying somewhat old-fashioned."
These values that are seen in Teton Valley’s car and truck culture didn't make it over Teton Pass, according to Bent.
“The heavy-duty stuff here, not so much, same with the $400k show trucks. Jackson Hole, the Hamptons, sure. Here, no,” said Bent.
Bent pointed to the Spud as an example of our area’s attraction to the nostalgic, if unpolished details of life.
“The Spud. It’s stupid, but it’s so important. Like that, trucks are a great way to hold onto the culture,” said Bent.
All he needed to illustrate this point was to share an anecdote from a particularly famous movie star and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
“He flew in from Sun Valley, and I drove him past the Spud and he asked me what that was,” said Bent. “I told him it’s a drive-in movie theater, and he again asked what it was. He is an actor, a star at that, and did not know what a drive-in theater was.”
After seeing that gap in the culture, Bent was very grateful that he can do what he loves, in a place that means just as much to him as his work.
“I’m able to capitalize on the natural beauty of our area, which strongly influences Legacy and This Old Truck. The employees that I can find are way better here. Low taxes, good resources. There are a lot of reasons why this valley is appealing to do business,” said Bent. “I can't think of any place I’d rather be."
Naturally, when he has the time, Bent wants to give back to the community that has helped his business and passions succeed.
“When I retire from this I intend to open a truck museum for eastern Idaho. I’d like to have 200-300 pieces and a large museum, and have people drive from hundreds of miles,” said Bent.
Until that dream becomes a reality, Bent and Legacy’s employees will be wrenching away, crushing out project after project and mile after mile.