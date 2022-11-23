Bryce Angell
The widow O’Bryan had her eye on Hank, but Hank was a bachelor confessed. His job at the Double Halo A Ranch kept him busy, more than the rest.
Hank didn’t have time for flirtations. His life was the ranch and the cows. He promised to stay a lone cowboy. And never take the vows.
The thought of marriage seemed like shackles, he couldn’t imagine the thrill. But the widow O’Bryan only saw it one way. To her Hank fit the bill.
She really didn’t know the man. No matter, just the same. ‘Cuz to her he was available. Someday she’d wear his name.
Thanksgiving Day was coming. She would need to make a plan. What could she do to make this cowboy want to be her man?
She knew old Hank wouldn’t pass a meal of turkey and pumpkin pie. She would invite him over for dinner, then she’d snare this hunk of a guy.
Hank accepted her invite, reserved and cautious of course. But dreamed of having turkey so he saddled up his horse.
Now Hank was a man of punctual time, so early he did arrive. He knew too well the widow’s scheme yet couldn’t pass up a pie.
Hank tried to make conversation. The widow was preoccupied. She was fetching the bottle of hooch that she’d promised the preacher man if he lied.
She offered Hank a festive drink, with Hank that left no ebb. He now was moving on his way to a certain widow’s web.
The widow wasn’t gonna let Hank’s whiskey glass run dry. Just to get him here took all her wits. There weren’t bigger fish to fry.
Hank ate a bite of turkey . It was luscious to the taste. But the widow’s booze caused him to lose and left him one big waste.
As Hank woke up and cleared his head the widow placed the band. He was a might confused about the gold ring on his hand.
But then he spied the preacher with a fifty in his fist. He was sneaking out the back door. He had promptly been dismissed.
So if you’re the only bachelor at this next Thanksgiving meal. And a preacher sits beside you, I’d stand up and turn to heel!
