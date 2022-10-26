On Thursday, October 20th, the Teton Valley News hosted it’s annual ‘Best of Teton Valley’ celebration at the Tetonia Club.
The night began around 5:30, with Joe Champlin bringing some twang and hitting great licks on the 6-string. The weather, as was the case for most of our fall, cooperated nicley for outdoor lounging under a beautiful blue sky.
As the sun was pulled down under the ridge, the TVN’s Paul Fadden wrangled and wrestled a now disconcertingly large crowd indoors.
There wasn’t a spare standing spot in the room as the winners’ announcments were made. I remember a particularly rowdy group of teleskiers. “Free the heel, free the mind” they say... I’ll have to take their word for it.
There was much hootin’ and hollerin’ as the final awards were announced.
With the awards over the Kauf’s began gladly serving round after round of beverages, a skill that can only be surpassed by their over-snow explots.
Bob Greenspan would cap the night off with another fine show as a true staple of the Tetonia Club cloesd the festivities.
We at the TVN would like to congratulate the winners one final time as our gaze shifts to next year.
Where should we go? What should we do? Don’t hesitate to reach out to the TVN with suggestions for next year.
Thank you all for an unforgettable night! We at the TVN are so happy to see this growing celebration of all of the buisnesses and individuals that help make this valley truly amazing.
