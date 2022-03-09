Last Sunday afternoon, the Teton Valley Cutthroats claimed a first ever title in the young team’s history: state champion.
The high school team started its state tournament on the morning of Friday, March 4. Because hockey isn’t an Idaho High School Sports Association sanctioned sport, the championship was hosted by the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association at rinks in Sun Valley and Hailey. The Cutthroats competed in the “B” division, the middle tier of the IAHA’s high school hockey system.
The Cutties won three out of four games, falling only to Salmon and beating Coeur D’Alene and Boise.
Those results meant a final showdown between Teton and Salmon, but on Sunday, the title bout saw a different winner than Saturday’s game; Teton squeaked out the win with a 2-1 score, cementing its place as a title contender after only four seasons as a team.
Cutthroats Head Coach George Steiner attested to the adversity faced in the first game against Salmon.
”That was a tough loss, we were down 2-0 the whole game. We pulled the goalie to give it one last try, and they tucked a third in,” said Steiner.
The loss would be nullified as the Cutthroats would go on to win all of their remaining games to secure a spot in the championship.
Steiner and Assistant Coach Davis Sebald had the team over for dinner on the eve of the championship game, a move that would raise the morale of the team.
”We had the whole team over to our place in Sun Valley and had a nice pasta dinner before, playing games and hanging out. It got them ready and in the right mental mindset,” said Steiner.
That led to a refreshed, ready Cutthroats squad when Steiner and Sebald walked in the locker room before the big game.
”Davis and I were driving to the rink Sunday morning and we were very nervous. It felt like we ourselves were going to play in a State Championship,” said Steiner. “When Davis and I walked into the locker room everything felt right. The boys were ready to play and we saw an intensity in them that we hadn’t seen all season.”
After watching Salmon play on Saturday morning, the Cutthroats coaches made some well-implemented adjustments.
”We walked the boys through our game plan, watching Salmon play Saturday morning. We changed the breakout a bit, same with the powerplay, and it ended up paying off for us,” said Steiner.
Even though Salmon would get on the board first, the Cutthroats’ coaches saw the start they wanted to see in the first period of the title tilt.
”Our first shift we came out running, had some big hits to get the morale going on the bench,” said Steiner. “Within a minute of them scoring their goal we responded with our first.”
The second period wouldn’t bring any goals for either team, but would involve some tighter, cagier play. Teton would finish the game with five penalties, and Salmon with eight.
As tight championship games go, the contest would be decided in the final period. Teton’s MVP of the game, Austin Vanskike, would score the second goal of the game and clinch the state championship for Teton.
”In the third Austin scored our second goal and we just took it home from there. He got MVP of the game. Ben Adams, our senior captain, got the game puck. He was the hardest working kid out there all season. It was a nail biter down to the last couple seconds and it was an absolute blast,” said Steiner.
“We kind of blacked out after that,” he continued. “After the game we felt in the air. All on cloud 9. We had to just hang out and enjoy the moment.”
At the final buzzer the height of the coaches’ bliss was only matched by the tossing of gloves, helmets and sticks from the players. In a humorous, but fitting instance captain Adams threw a glove so far in the air it didn’t come back down.
”It was such a great moment for everybody,” said Steiner. “Ben, he got off the bench and threw his gloves so high one of them got stuck in the ceiling of the rink on a light. It’s still sitting up there.”
Just like the Cutthroat’s jubilation, that glove won’t be coming down anytime soon.
“I think it’s staying up there for a while,” said Steiner.
Noted by Steiner was goaltender Lucas Moore, who “played the best game of his season.”
“He came to the occasion today and he had 3 or 4 saves where he kept us in it, he stood on his head,” said Steiner.
Steiner naturally couldn’t single any one player out however after witnessing a complete team success.
”It was a full on team effort. Everyone played, we just came through and the boys showed up,” he said.
On the drive home from Sun Valley phones were ringing off the hook for all the Cutthroats, a signal of the burgeoning hockey community in Teton Valley.
”It’s so fun getting all these text messages from people around the community and just enjoying it as a whole,” said Steiner.
To celebrate, the team had a gathering at Victor’s West Side Yard Sunday night. There, Steiner and Sebald would celebrate not only the day’s rousing success but also a promise they made to each other.
“Davis and I gave ourselves the goal of winning a state championship within four years of high school coaching, and if that didn’t happen, we’d let someone else do it,” said Steiner. “Well, this was our first year, so we’re not going anywhere now.”
The Cutthroats, organized through the Teton Valley Foundation, will graduate seniors Ben Adams, Kamden Schroeder, and Luke Gentry from this year’s squad. Adams is the first Cutthroats player to play at every level through the program.
Editor's Note: This article originally identified Austin Vanskike as having scored the first goal of the final game. It was actually Owen Matkin.