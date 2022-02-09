Teton Ridge Foundation will be underwriting the position
The Teton County Joint Housing Authority has received funding from a private foundation to create a robust executive director position.
The executive director will be an employee of Teton County, but will work under the direction and supervision of the Housing Authority.
The position was funded for five years through a donation from the Teton Ridge Foundation, a philanthropic arm of billionaire Thomas Tull. Tull is an entertainment entrepreneur who lives in Pittsburgh; in 2020 he purchased the 4,000-acre Teton Ridge Ranch, previously owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, and has since bought thousands more acres northeast of Tetonia, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal.
Teton Ridge initially approached Teton Board of County Commissioners Chair Cindy Riegel during summer 2021 and the donation went through the final steps only recently.
“Conversations about community needs began last summer and evolved into this very generous commitment to the Joint Housing Authority in early 2022,” said Riegel.
The position will abide by county Level 11 wage with benefits. A minimum starting salary of $73,000 and a market salary of $84,000 are attached to the position.
“We would expect to hire at a salary somewhere in that range, depending on experience,” said Doug Self, the Housing Authority secretary.
Self joined in the conversation last fall representing the TCJHA.
“The idea of supporting an expansion of Housing Authority capacity was attractive to the foundation since the Authority already had projects lined up on donated properties, but was in need of staff who could shepherd those forward,” said Self.
The Housing Authority had been advertising for a part-time administrator to perform the day-to-day functions of the body, but the new funding source will enable the authority to seek a full-time leader with technical expertise and experience.
Riegel pointed to the position as a necessity to further housing initiatives in Teton Valley.
“Without someone solely dedicated to furthering our strategy every day, we cannot make the necessary progress needed,” said Riegel.
“Thomas Tull is a known philanthropist and reached out to us proactively to learn what challenges we are facing as a community and how he could help in solving them,” she continued. “Together, we discussed our areas of greatest need and determined funding this position would be of most benefit to the community.”
When brought before the Housing Authority during its Feb. 2 meeting, there was some questioning regarding the services that will be provided and what the funding can be used on.
The money for the position is not currently limited to the future executive director’s salary, but also could go to support staff and other incidentals of the position. No formal arrangement is in place saying what the donation can be spent on.
“There is no written agreement for the foundation funding, so it is to support the authority’s work under the Idaho code, the full range of authority,” said Self. “The general understanding was to be able to expand your capacity to do the work, your capacity to implement the housing supply plan.”
Self was interested in more structure when looking at setting spending boundaries for the funds.
“I would be happy to communicate with the organization and get some sideboards on what appropriate expenses should be,” said Self.
Board member Troy Butzlaff stated the Housing Authority also has an additional $30,000 currently budgeted for the position.
The job posting will be advertised in local papers, through word of mouth, and with relevant organizations such as the American Planning Association. It will be posted for around four weeks, but not until the county approves the MOU for the position’s services.
A motion carried unanimously by the TCJHA approved the Memorandum of Agreement for the executive director services, pending approval from the board of county commissioners.
Only if the county alters the MoA “significantly,” according to Butzlaff who made the motion, will the MoA need to come back to the TCJHA for reconsideration.
Tull and his representatives declined to be interviewed for this story.