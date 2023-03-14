...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN...Now to 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
On Friday, March 10, 2023, at about 6:24PM, Deputies of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle driven by Kevin William Bosch, a 36 year male old resident of Victor, ID who was known to have a felony warrant for Stalking in the First Degree.
The pursuit continued, in some areas reaching speeds of 85 MPH, into Fremont County Idaho where the vehicle was stopped when a Fremont County deputy and Ashton Police Department officer deployed spike strips, deflating the tires of Bosch’s vehicle. Units from Bonneville County, Fremont County, Idaho State Police and Ashton Police Department remained onscene to assist while the Fremont Sheriff's Special Response Team (SRT) was mobilized.
Negotiations began for Bosch to turn himself into custody and lasted for the next several hours. Bosch ended negotiations at approximately 3:28AM when he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
TCSO Sheriff Clint Lemieux would like to recognize and thank the several above named agencies in the efforts made to safely resolve the incident.
No further information is planned to be released at this time.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help immeadiately, dial 988 to reach the Idaho Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Additional services are available through the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley at 208-354-6198.
