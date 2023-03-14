46_TetonCountySheriff.jpg

On Friday, March 10, 2023, at about 6:24PM, Deputies of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle driven by Kevin William Bosch, a 36 year male old resident of Victor, ID who was known to have a felony warrant for Stalking in the First Degree.

The pursuit continued, in some areas reaching speeds of 85 MPH, into Fremont County Idaho where the vehicle was stopped when a Fremont County deputy and Ashton Police Department officer deployed spike strips, deflating the tires of Bosch’s vehicle. Units from Bonneville County, Fremont County, Idaho State Police and Ashton Police Department remained onscene to assist while the Fremont Sheriff's Special Response Team (SRT) was mobilized.

