...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 413...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
to 10 PM MDT Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS...Scattered wet and dry thunderstorms beginning tomorrow
afternoon. New fire starts are possible.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
&&
Forest visitors should expect 90-minute delays in Teton Canyon on the Teton Basin Ranger District as road construction work resumes the morning of September 5. The Teton Canyon Road Corridor Project should be completed this season, and is expected to last at least four weeks.
The contractor will work Monday - Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. They plan to allow traffic through the work zones for a short period of time approximately every 90-minutes throughout the workday.
