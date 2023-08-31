Forest visitors should expect 90-minute delays in Teton Canyon on the Teton Basin Ranger District as road construction work resumes the morning of September 5. The Teton Canyon Road Corridor Project should be completed this season, and is expected to last at least four weeks.

The contractor will work Monday - Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. They plan to allow traffic through the work zones for a short period of time approximately every 90-minutes throughout the workday.

