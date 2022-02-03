It’s fair to say one of every parent’s favorite things about early childhood isn’t the sleepless nights or plethora of diapers.
It’s the way their children look when they’re at their happiest, and a new Teton Valley kids clothing business, Lil’ Mountain Designs, is looking to give those same children the chance to design their own garments.
“This is an idea that I’ve had for 25 years,” said Lil’ Mountain Designs owner and director Kiki Brickler. “I love to sell, and I love, love kids.”
Lil’ Mountain Designs currently focuses on boys’ and girls’ clothing from newborn to six years old. Their designs and garments can be found on their webpage or at The Velvet Moose in Driggs.
Brickler spoke to the benefits that having an in-store presence can bring, and is interested in getting clothing to other valley retailers.
“We are getting a lot of exposure that way,” said Brickler of having garments at The Velvet Moose. “I’m hoping that we can get in a lot of stores here and that will be a lot of fun.”
The idea for Lil’ Mountain Designs came to Brickler as a result of her experiences nannying, during which she would have children create and sketch their clothing designs.
“It was really fun and the kids got such a big kick out of it,” said Brickler. “It’s something that we continued to work on. I really thought that that was something that I wanted to do and make happen.”
Here she is now, making it happen. Lil’ Mountain Designs has now been in business for almost exactly one year, although Brickler is still in the beginning phases of building the business.
Brickler recently launched a Kickstarter for Lil’ Mountain Designs, which has a goal of $15,000. The funding will be used to purchase two new serger machines, outsource some administrative and marketing tasks, and help continue paying Lil’ Mountain Designs employees an appropriate wage.
“With that, I want to make sure we can pay our people a good living wage because that’s the heart and soul of it,” said Brickler. “These people are part of the family, they’re invested in this.”
Brickler currently has a team spread over the region as well as some help in other parts of the country. There is a team of four in Rexburg, one employee in Driggs, and a couple off-site in Arkansas with another costume designer in the Salt Lake area of Utah. Brickler lives and works in Victor.
“I talk to everybody a couple of times a day and it’s worked out really well,” said Brickler. “They’re all bright and so enthusiastic and have a lot of great ideas. We’re just knocking out so many different pieces and introducing new lines, It’s really innovative and fun.”
Brickler also gets some modeling help from the community here in Teton Valley.
“I’ve had some great moms here in the area and their kids have become our little models,” said Brickler. “I want to make sure we bring the community in to make sure they are a part of it.”
Lil’ Mountain Designs is looking forward to enhancing that same community-driven strategy with a program, hopefully starting in June called Kids Collabs.
The program would send a design representative from Lil’ Mountain Designs to the child’s home, and they would have a session to help the kids create a truly custom garment/design.
“Hopefully by June we’ll have this set up,” said Brickler. “We’re going to be offering a service where we go to people’s homes and we’ll sit down with the kids, and we’ll work with them and their moms and dads.”
Brickler believes that the closer Lil’ Mountain Designs can get to the inspiration and the source of the designs, the better the finished product will be.
“I love kids, I love their honesty, and I love their energy,” said Brickler. “I want something really fun for kids, really bright. From their energy and what we’ve done, that’s how we’ve pulled it all together.”
Brickler also stressed the importance of making garments that not only identify with each child but also with the wonderful area of Teton Valley.
“I want it to be fun, I want it to be reflective of the area,” said Brickler. “We do a lot of mountain prints, a lot of local animal prints, ski prints, and that’s kind of the focus of what I’d like to do, to have it be really indicative of the area and everybody’s interests.”