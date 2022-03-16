Utilizing a dedicated staff and a bit of ingenuity, Ford Hebard has been busy as ever squeezing every last drop for a successful brew.
What he’s making isn’t just a drink though, it’s his business.
Hebard started Teatonic Kombucha here in Driggs in 2018, and since then, has been brewing up pallet upon pallet. Four years on, and those batches are going further and further out into the Intermountain West.
“Right now we’re working on some contracts, and are opening our distribution across the state of Idaho, going after Boise and some of those larger population centers,” said Hebard.
While Hebard could not disclose details of some promising distribution moves, Teatonic has some solid momentum after expanding across Wyoming.
“Last year we focused on Wyoming and opening up that whole state, which was successful,” said Hebard.
Teatonic and Hebard are sure to have a deliberate approach to growth.
“We want to make sure we’re working with partners that have a similar vision for our brand, the boutique kind of product that it is. The worst thing for us would be to have it picked up by the wrong partner who just shelves it,” said Hebard. “It’s important for us to be growing with companies that also support the same vision that we do.”
Outside of the Teton region, Teatonic is in-store at Wyoming cities Saratoga, Casper, Dubois, and Lander. While certainly impressive for a Teton Valley start-up, Hebard realizes that the challenges will only grow bigger with increased distribution.
Perhaps the main limiting factor for Teatonic and Hebard is its production space and its capabilities.
“It’s pretty impressive to see what we’re producing out of the space that we have,” said Hebard. “As we get into some bigger markets now, that will be a challenge to see how everything works coming up, but we still have a few tricks up our sleeve.”
Located in the Colter Building in Driggs, Hebard has had to use his imagination to solve some of the growing pains.
“If you can make it work with having a small space it’s great for a while but after a certain point, it just gets inefficient. It makes the logistics side a lot tougher, bringing in big trucks for deliveries or pick-ups makes it tough when we’re having to transport everything through an elevator,” said Hebard. “It’s getting a little tight for us.”
Getting around those logistical hurdles has been an imaginative process.
“We just use a little ingenuity wherever we can,” said Hebard.
He spoke to the difficulty his business and others in the community have been facing when looking at scaling up.
“There just isn’t a lot of industrial space that’s available here,” said Hebard.
When thinking about a more suitable location, Hebard had some ideas that not only looked out towards distribution but also in Teton Valley.
“Down the road, we’re definitely wanting to increase production,” said Hebard. “We would like to get a little bigger on the production side but also have a taproom space, and be able to sell product direct and have more of a community aspect to it.”
That community aspect is something that has had an integral effect on Teatonic’s successes.
“I don’t think doing a project like this would be possible without such amazing support for small businesses and everyone has this mentality on both sides of the pass,” said Hebard. “It’s been a great place to have a startup. There are a lot of like-minded people in the community who have the same kind of vision for what they want in their diet, nutrition, and what they see as ideals in business.”
Hebard knows the difficulties of staying true to those values is worth every effort.
“It’s not the easiest for some small businesses to not just order products through Cisco, but instead are willing to take the time and the chance to send emails and try products that are not tried and true,” said Hebard.
The rewards have been seen in the support that has been shown back to Teatonic.
“Even if it’s at the cost of efficiency for their business, they’d rather support friends and people in the community,” said Hebard.
That support is most evident in Teatonic’s staff. Like most Teton Valley businesses, Teatonic only has a handful of employees. Hebard has been particularly grateful for Corey Jackson, his production manager.
“Corey is always thinking about making our product and company better, I try to give him as many tools as I can,” said Hebard. “It’s amazing to have someone dedicated and that shares the same vision and spirit of why we’re doing this.”
Being employed at Teatonic is far from a one-way street as Hebard is sure to do his best to keep his crew’s morale high. It doesn’t hurt that a lot of them, like Jackson, know how to have a good time in the mountains.
“We all have similar desires and goals and we know when it’s time to work super hard and when there are times where you need to take a day off and get out in the mountains,” said Hebard. “That can be equally as important for keeping your headspace right and keeping a productive crew.”
Ultimately, what fuels Hebard is the love of making a great product.
“When I got into making kombucha, it made me feel better,” said Hebard. “It’s a product that people can see the results and believe in.”