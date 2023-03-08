The annual Teton County Idaho search and rescue fundraiser on February 25 was a success on all levels. It was the first time they held the event in person since early 2020. The benefit auction was held both in-person and online at the same time for those unable to attend.
“Moose Creek Ranch hosted the yearly get-together. They were super helpful and made sure everyone had a great time,” said foundation member, Lisa Hansen.
The 175 tickets for the event sold out three days in advance. The vibes ebbed and flowed with the staff and supporters who attended, mingled, conversed, and danced.
“The fundraiser was a success, plus everyone had fun. The money raised at the event is right on par with what we budgeted,” said Hansen. “Because of the overhead costs of having the event in person, we bring in less money, but it’s about bringing the community together.”
Hansen re-emphasized the importance of getting together in person.
“Our foundation board meets separately from the operations team every month. With transition and turnover between the two teams, I wouldn’t be able to identify all 28 of our operations team members in a crowd. For that reason, it was cool to see people on both teams come together, work side-by-side, put some names with faces, and make it a fun event,” said Hansen.
Derek and the Dynamos kept everyone entertained for nearly 4 hours straight.
“The band played all the songs you want to hear. They played music that covered all generations, which was cool because there were many generations represented in the crowd. Someone even hit the floor and did the worm. That’s a recipe for success,” said Hansen with a laugh.
As the silent auction went on tasty appetizers and desserts were passed around.
Teton Valley really came together on this one. Some of the 20 items auctioned off included a Targhee pass, rounds of golf for Tributary’s Teton Reserve course, a hot-air balloon ride, a day of heli-skiing with High Mountain Heli, a staycation at Teton Valley Homestead, among other prizes.
The proceeds will be put into the operations budget, which includes training for all 28 of the operation team members.
Hansen described one of the recent training sessions where money will be allocated for similar future endeavors.
“Our operation team members spent an overnight out in a yurt. It’s a night-time ski scenario with sleds/toboggans where we’re trying to emulate being in the field in a night rescue/situation they’d have to deal with involving canines and a helicopter. They worked with a team of volunteers that train with rescue dogs,” shared Hansen.
The proceeds also cover the gear and goods the team needs, plus maintenance and repairing old gear. The funds also help augment money Search and Rescue gets from grants that are typically used for snowmobiles, dirt bikes, and bigger equipment.
“On a community level, Search and Rescue enjoy any chance to interact with youth outreach programs. Team members work with the local elementary schools teaching kids the basics of winter route finding and survival,” said Hansen.
Over the last year, call numbers are down from the previous 2 years. Hansen attributed this to lower tourism and fewer people in the valley.
“In 2020 and 2021 we had way more visitors here. There were 170% more callouts,” said Hansen.
Hansen described one call they had this past month where they were able to help the community and law enforcement.
“During one of the highway closures due to blowing snow, a local woman went into labor. Since her location was not accessible thanks to the road closure, we called out the team to provide backup transportation via snowmobile. Luckily, the Idaho Transportation Department was able to plow a path through Highway 33 so that an ambulance could reach the woman and transport her to the hospital,” said Hansen.
This most recent callout represents yet another reason Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue is worth supporting. For more information and opportunity to support Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue, visit tcisar.org
