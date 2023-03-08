20230211_172209.jpg

Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue head out to a backcountry yurt for a multi-day training mission. 

 Courtesy TCISAR

The annual Teton County Idaho search and rescue fundraiser on February 25 was a success on all levels. It was the first time they held the event in person since early 2020. The benefit auction was held both in-person and online at the same time for those unable to attend.

“Moose Creek Ranch hosted the yearly get-together. They were super helpful and made sure everyone had a great time,” said foundation member, Lisa Hansen.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.