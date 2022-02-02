The sound of blades on ice cuts through the crisp January air.
Sticks hit the ice, a puck bounces off the boards. It’s another great day for hockey at Teton Valley Foundation’s Kotler Ice Arena.
This isn’t your normal game of hockey, however. It’s much more than that.
Valley Adaptive Sports, along with the Teton Valley Foundation, have had a successful winter breaking down barriers via their Sled Hockey Saturdays program.
Teton Adaptive Sports also provided support for the program through their sled hockey program in Jackson.
“I strive for breaking down barriers to enable folks to be outside, recreate, and do all the sports that we just love,” said Nate Carey, founder of Valley Adaptive Sports. Carey has worked in the sled hockey program at Teton Adaptive Sports for the last six years.
Across this winter, there have been seven (of eight) Sled Hockey Saturdays, with the final one of the season coming up on Feb. 5 for anyone that wants to try.
“It’s something that I get as much satisfaction by doing it, and I get more satisfaction by facilitating someone else to do it,” said Carey.
Staff at both TVF and VAS have worked hard to give those wishing to hop on a sled and try hockey the chance.
“Our job is to really facilitate the growth of any recreation programs,” said Carey. “They really welcomed us into their program.”
Miranda Milligan, rink program director at Teton Valley Foundation, spoke to how TVF’s goals aligned with that of Carey’s.
“One of our big goals is to not ever have any hurdle, whether it be financial or a physical disability, prevent someone from using our ice rink,” said Milligan.
“That is a big reason that we structure our programming the way we do, Teton Adaptive Sports is the same way,” she continued. “We work collaboratively where we are able to serve anyone in our community that wants to use our space.”
Carey and Milligan have also worked together to secure proper equipment so that it will be on hand for anyone that wants to experience sled hockey.
“Nate and I worked on how we can get some better gear,” said Milligan. “With that extra gear, it reduced any of the hurdles that they had where people had to bring their own stuff.”
Carey worked with USA Hockey to source the gear, obtaining a grant and getting connected with a manufacturer.
“We wrote a grant last year and received five sleds from USA Hockey,” said Carey. “I think USA Hockey has this cool mentality which has also led them to fund a bunch of different things in cool ways to get programs like this off the ground.”
Through the contact with USA Hockey staff, it was as easy as telling the manufacturer of the sleds what VAS/TVF needed.
“They just said what sizes do you want and what models do you want,” said Carey.
Teton Valley Foundation has also trained and dedicated staff to the program.
“We also worked together on how to incentivize staff to help,” said Milligan. “This year we’ve taken a step forward in designating an employee that works all of our sled hockey programs, she got some additional training from Teton Adaptive Sports on proper transfer aiding from wheelchair to sled, and adjusting the sled to fit the size of the person.”
All of this and more helps Carey and VAS do the job they love the most.
“My classic thing that I always say is getting the wind in someone’s face for the first time or again after an injury is a pretty awesome feeling,” said Carey. “Working with the individual is always a game of being trusted and gaining trust. The act of trying something new is intimidating and on both sides, it’s about gaining trust.”
Carey is also the head coach with the Teton Valley NICA mountain bike program and a ski instructor at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. All of his instruction and coaching has been very personally rewarding.
“I think that it’s pretty easy and I have infinite patience for someone out there that’s trying to give their all as well,” said Carey. “I’m inspired by other people wanting to try things and put their trust in me and get things done together.”
Carey just hopes that the community can become more educated on the program so some can be inspired to give sled hockey a try.
“I’d like to diversify the sled hockey crew and have folks think they can be a hockey player no matter who they are,” said Carey. “The word just needs to get out a little bit more amongst the community to find folks who want to give it a shot next season or coming up on February 5th.”