Studio Core Teton Valley, a Pilates focused studio, is having their grand opening February 4th in Victor. Erica Linnell, whom previously worked with Kari Kopeland when it was Balance Studios, is excitedly taking on this new endeavor.
“Kari approached me about purchasing the business/studio and at first, I wasn’t into it. The more I considered the idea, it just felt very synergistic.” Said Linnell.
Teaching people to tune into their body is something Linnell is passionate about because it’s personally helped her rehabilitate her own body and stay ahead of the game in sports and activities.
“I, like many people in the Tetons, have been involved in skiing, biking, and mountain sports. I beat the crap out of my body and had a bunch of injuries. I was struggling and it all culminated with a bike wreck that hurt multiple joints.” Shared Linnell.
Everyone has their own exercise, stretch, yoga, or lifting routines, but Linnell stresses the importance of how Pilates uses all of these together.
“Physical therapy generally focuses on one area or one joint. Pilates challenged me to think about everything. Not just the one spot that was affected or injured. Pilates is more integrated and works with everything. Pilates can add to every sport that we do. It hones you in on how to be balanced and integrated while you’re playing.” Said Linnell.
Linnell tells a similar story of a friend, a gymnast and incredible athlete who is incredibly flexible, does yoga, and yet continued to have back pain.
“Yoga is about flexibility and mobility. She was missing the strength and core work. A lot of times people are overbending or overstretching. People forget about tuning into and engaging their core during exercises. It’s been amazing to watch her add pilates to her discipline and see how it has changed her own practice and teaching.”
A compassionate people person with over 25 years teaching experience in education, wilderness medicine, skiing, biking, and 5+ years with Pilates, Linnell sees the potential in everyone.
“I get so much joy teaching people and helping them experience something new. Pilates has helped me with my injuries and I love helping others and watching them improve, heal, and gain strength.”
Making people feel at ease is not only one of Linnell’s specialties, but also the reformer machines themselves.
The reformers are adjustable, low impact, and friendly on the body. Anyone can benefit health-wise, recover from pain, get a good workout, and improve strength.
“We’ve created this really awesome, friendly, and welcoming vibe. It’s so cool to watch the students connect, both men and women. A new person can come in and by the end of the class they realize they’re in their wheelhouse and don’t have to be a super athlete to participate in pilates. Because of the reformer machines, they’re all doing their own thing. There’s no comparing.”
Linnell laugh’s and admits she’s not quitting her day job as a personal chef.
“This is just a new way to connect with and love on those in the valley.”
“The heart of Studio Core is pilates, but we’re also creating a vibe and place where people can come explore, learn, and meet their neighbors. It feels small. It feels very Victor.” Shared Linnell.
Free classes are being offered on February 4th, but since classes are filling so quickly Linnell is kindly adding free classes on Saturdays for the month of February. Check the Studio Core website for availability and more information: www.studiocoretetonvalley.com
