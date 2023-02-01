Studio Core Teton Valley, a Pilates focused studio, is having their grand opening February 4th in Victor. Erica Linnell, whom previously worked with Kari Kopeland when it was Balance Studios, is excitedly taking on this new endeavor.

“Kari approached me about purchasing the business/studio and at first, I wasn’t into it. The more I considered the idea, it just felt very synergistic.” Said Linnell.

