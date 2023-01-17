At 9:58 PM last night Teton County Fire began responding to an active structure fire in the mobile home park behind Provisions in Downtown Driggs.
Crews arrived on scene approximately 7 minutes after the call first came in, immediately hooking up hoses and battling the fire.
The occupants of the home were not present when the blaze started, although a family pet was found deceased during the response.
Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne, who was on scene, detailed the response.
“The first crew got on scene in about 7 minutes from the time we were notified. And they did witness fire, pretty heavy fire coming from the front of the mobile home. And at the time, the fire was starting to impinge on a home just to the west,” said Maltaverne.
“Crews pulled some hose off the trucks and started spraying water and they were able to protect the home adjacent and then directed water on the building that was on fire and were able to knock that fire down pretty quickly,” said Maltaverne.
There was nothing that crews could do to save the life of the deceased animal.
“If there's anything we can do, we'll start to try to do some type of a resuscitative effort, even on pets. In this case, there was nothing we could do,” said Maltaverne.
The occupants were able to find lodging to get them through the night. There is no apparent cause of the fire yet, and an investigation is beginning today.
“We don't have any information yet,” said Maltaverne. “Today will be doing some interviews with the occupants and then combing through the scene ourselves and seeing if we can figure out what happened.”
Two engines, an ambulance, a battalion chief, chief Maltaverne, and five on-call firefighters responded to the fire. Teton County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded, evacuating people in adjacent structures.
Maltaverne told that fighting a fire in a mobile home, as opposed to a traditional single-family home, is more difficult due to the confined nature of the structure. Additionally, the density of flammable materials in a confined structure adds to the challenge.
“It's pretty tight quarters in there,” said Maltaverne. “ It is very difficult. You're hampered by zero visibility and high heat conditions which are less than desirable. When you get in there and there's a lot of material and belongings, your furnishings and shelving and all the contents of that home have all been disrupted. Things are on fire and they're falling on around you. When it's confined like that and you've got two or three members trying to work in a small area, it's hazardous. It's very cumbersome and definitely challenging.”
Maltaverne was very grateful for the efforts of 911 dispatchers who were fielding a multitude of calls coming in.
“We had a really good effort from our 911 center. They were turning around and giving us good updates while we were responding. (We had) really good help from the county,” said Maltaverne.
Maltaverne stressed that individuals make sure their ducks are in a row considering fire safety in their homes.
“We would just encourage people to be fire safe in and around their homes if they're using auxiliary methods to heat their home. Make sure you've got good clearances. If you're burning wood, hopefully you've had your chimney cleaned and maintained this fall,” said Maltaverne.
“I would also encourage people to have working smoke detectors in their home, that they check them at least every six months, and that they have good batteries in there. Make sure that (the) smoke detectors are outside of each sleeping area and that you talk about if you have a fire in your home, how would you get out of your home? Have that conversation with your family or the people you live with in advance,” said Maltaverne. “(Having an) evacuation plan and working smoke detectors can be the key to success.”
Maltaverne also said that this time of year the Fire Department sees an uptick in home fires due to the prevalence of external heating sources and prolonged cold periods.
“This is the time of the year when we start to see an uptick in home fires just because of the way people are heating their homes. It's a difficult time when you've got these prolonged cold periods,” said Maltaverne.
Stay tuned for more updates from the TVN concerning the incident. This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.