On Wednesday March 15th, select Teton middle school students took part in the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Olympics while their teachers looked on, gave encouraging advice, and fired ‘the egg smasher’.
S.T.E.M. curriculum gives the kids hands-on opportunities out of the classroom that they can apply to real-world scenarios. Points, medals, and prizes were given out for each event to both individuals and teams.
“The goal is to have kids be creative and use trial and error methodology in science, technology, math, engineering,” said 7th grade Earth and Space science teacher Mike Brown.
The STEM competition began with ‘junk drawer wars’. These were short-term challenges around 20 minutes each:
1. Building straw rockets. Students cut out/attached fins to the sides. A competition to see whose rocket flew the furthest after compressed air pushed through the bottom of the straw launched it across the gym.
2. Contraption creation. Students built squares, funnels, and chutes out of small wood pieces which a ball had to make all the way through.
3. A paper airplane competition. The winning plane flew the furthest measured distance across the gym.
4. The Catapault challenge. Students launched marshmallows across the gym via a small catapult. The furthest marshmallow was the winner.
5. Cartesian divers. Floating inside 1-liter bottles of water was a short piece of looped straw with a tiny metal hook attached. When squeezed, the compressed air in the piece of straw sent the straw down to the bottom where students tried hooking it on another small metal hook that lay attached to the bottom of the bottle. 3.49 seconds was the fastest time to become fixed to the second hook.
Teton math teacher George Bates described how it works:
“It’s a discovery of scientific principles that students maybe don’t think about. When you squeeze the bottle, the pressure of the water compresses the air in the straw, which makes it less buoyant and sends it to the bottom. It’s a similar concept to how a submarine works. Its buoyancy drops when the air is compressed,” said Bates.
6. Drone flying. Seventh-grade math teacher Debra Johnson wrote a grant through the Idaho STEM action center providing Teton middle school with a handful of drones, which students took for a spin.
“We attended training at ISU to fly the drones and incorporate them into the classroom. We’re able to use and teach block coding to fly the drones. We set up an obstacle course so students can take measurements to see how far a hoop is from where they take off. They’re looking at elevations/angles to determine what their code needs to look like. If they make it through the course, the fastest time will be the winner,” said Johnson.
During the contraptions challenge, friends Nancy Nguemma Ayito, CJ Hibbert, and Sky Consolini made their best effort to build a contraption consisting of a funnel, shaft, and trestle. The ball didn’t go through as planned, so together through trial and error, they took some of the pieces off the top of the funnel and restructured the contraption.
12-year-old engineer, Nancy Nguema Ayito described the process.
“At first, we tried and it didn’t work out because it wasn’t tall enough. We decided to build it up and make the funnel go into a spiral. It didn’t really go to plan, so then we built the shaft part a little lower and were successful,” said Nguema Ayito.
There were also long-term challenges that students took extra time on over the past few months, usually after school, to research, design, and build.
1. Students designed and 3-d printed a rocket and parachute. The competition was based on how long the rocket was up in the air from lift-off till it touched the ground. Each parachute was designed differently based on how the student thought it would stay in the air longer.
2. ‘The Egg smasher’. Students designed and constructed a contraption intending to protect an egg inside while it was shot under pressure into a wall.
3. Designing a mouse-trap car where the only thing students could use to power the car was a mouse trap.
The egg smash was “the hit” of the morning signified by the excitement and audible level in the gymnasium during the competition.
Contraptions made of lightweight materials were attached to an empty 1-liter bottle and pressurized using a bicycle pump.
Once filled with enough pressurized air, science teacher Mike Brown and students counted down in unison, “5, 4, 3, 2, 1” and pulled the release, which sent the contraption into the concrete wall with the egg inside. The suspense ensued as students opened their contraptions to unveil whether or not their egg had smashed.
8th Grader Sophia Little took home the gold medal, among other prizes, for designing the lightest contraption that kept the egg from smashing when launched against the wall. She shared her secrets and ingenuity.
“I thought memory foam would work well, so I asked my grandma if she had any,” said Little. Fortunate or not, her grandma had memory foam pillows.
“All her pillows are short by an inch, but they’re A-OK,” said Little with a laugh. “My first prototype had edges/sides that were too soft. I ended up using straws and duct tape, which seemed better because it kept the contraption lighter and more durable,” said Little.
Teton middle school assistant principal Anne-Marie Kunz loves the STEM Olympics and supports teachers where she can.
“The STEM Olympics are an awesome voluntary opportunity for kids interested in knowing more and growing in and around the sciences. It’s a chance for them to build those mental muscles,” said Kunz.
Stephanie Sandell, sixth-grade Teton science teacher, enjoyed being a part of it all and liked the life applications learned by students.
“These are things that scientists and engineers do in real life. I love seeing these kids get excited and feel nervous while at the same time seeing success and failure. They’re important life lessons,” said Sandell.
“There’s bonding amongst friends and even new friendships formed through teamwork. It’s challenging and rewarding for them,” said Sandell. “They learn to work with a team and problem solve, just like an engineer.”
