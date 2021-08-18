Brian Lemon was engaged in a lively discussion with a customer when I approached his booth to inquire about an interview. His daughter, Jen, sat nearby listening and ready to help. "Make sure he tells you the health benefits of sprouted wheat products!" the customer said to me as she left his booth.
"Might you be free for an interview today?" I asked Brian as he put another loaf of his honey wheat bread in the place of the one the customer had happily purchased. Having made the same purchase last week, I knew she was in for a treat.
"Of course!" Brian replied with an infectious smile.
I selected a large green bin housing some of his flours to gently sit upon as I wrote. "Tell me, Brian, how did you get into the bread-making business?" I began.
"About twelve years ago, when my son was about to enter first grade, he began to have headaches, stomach aches - just feeling lousy in general. So lousy he missed his entire first year of school. Following a lengthy evaluation, our doctor told us our son was allergic to wheat. Well, our entire family gave it up, and tried in vain to find a substitute that didn't taste like packing peanuts and cardboard that falls apart after the first pass of peanut butter on a knife.
"About that same time, my son started eating wheat sprouts. Not just a few, but handfuls. And nothing happened. He felt fine! Thus began my wife's and my research project on wheat and wheat sprouts. We learned sprouted breads are breads made from whole grains that have been allowed to sprout - to germinate - prior to being milled into flours. The resulting breads are digested by the human body much like vegetables. When compared to whole grain breads, sprouted/germinated breads have less carbohydrates and fat, and more protein. They also have slightly more trace minerals and other nutrients. And, sprouted wheat breads have less than half the amount of gluten. That small amount of gluten is what makes the F.D.A. tell me I can't call my bread 'gluten free'. But, damn, it's the best tasting bread in the world!"
"How do you make your bread?" I was curious to know.
"Proprietary secret," Brian responded with a wink. "It's taken us eight years to perfect our flour. We purchase our wheat in Teton, then process it at home. When your sprout the wheat, that releases an enzyme into the flour. That flour then needs to be kneaded to make the enzyme available to work its magic. Some of the flour we make is meant to be used like regular flour - you have to add the dry ingredients and the wet. With my ready-to-go mixes, like the pancake one here, you just add water, mix well, and be prepared to eat the best pancakes in this world! Each bag of pancake mix has enough for two breakfasts. Each 'breakfast' is separately wrapped so you don't end up with way more than you can eat. Once you're done with the mixes, the cloth bags can be filled with grains of uncooked rice and popped into the microwave for a hot pack.
"There's no middle man involved since I sell directly to the customer. Word of mouth has gotten me off to a good start, especially among those who are passing through our area and tell folks back home who then end up ordering from me online. I recently spoke with one lady who'd worked hard for many years trying to adjust to a gluten-free diet. She told me once she'd had my bread, her whole outlook on life had changed!"
Another customer dropped by. She was definitely interested in Sprouted Wheat having herself struggled with a gluten intolerance for years. I listened as she and Brian talked about the high price of tasteless substitutes. She told him she was headed to Italy for a visit soon, and her physician had told her she could probably eat the breads over there as they were made the old fashioned way with no processing and lots of kneading. Soon, she had sampled several of Brian's breads, each sample individually-packaged and sealed. She left with a bag of pancake mix and a huge smile.
Taking note of my scribbling pen and keen interest, Brian continued. "When I began my involvement with bread, I was working as a utility biller for some large companies. I had precious little direct interaction with the folks I worked with, and, as time passed, I realized what I really love is the one-on-one interaction with people.
"A year and a half ago, my wife and I began sharing our bread with our neighbors. One was a celiac, and when she discovered she could physically tolerate my bread, she realized she could once again eat like a normal person - being able to eat grandma's cookies and real pancakes! That made me so happy.
"So, I quit a good job to do what I love to do, and I feel one thousand times better! In the eighteen months people have been eating our bread, all but one haven't experienced any bothersome symptoms - and hers were mild and didn't last."
"When did you get involved with Farmer's Markets?" I asked.
"We live in Rexburg, and our house is our 'bread factory'. We began with the Friday Rexburg Farmer's Market, then added the Saturday Market in Idaho Falls. Jamie and Nathan, the Food Dudes, told us about your Market in Driggs, so we contacted the Market Manager, Karen, and began here two weeks ago. Although our business is growing so fast - I'm also shipping our flour all over the country - adding this Market has been wonderful. I'm also having fun experimenting with new recipes - like the chocolate chip cookies I'm working on now," he told me with an impish grin.
A customer came by and was browsing. "Would you like a sample of my newest recipe, chocolate chip cookies?" he asked her.
"Sure!" she quickly responded. "My kids will really like those," she said chewing thoughtfully. "But I'll take one of your honey wheat loaves for today."
"Another part of my job is making up new recipes and tweaking others," Brian continued after the customer had gone on her way. "I'm thinking about crushing up some Christmas candy canes and putting them into my chocolate chip cookies. A holiday treat, you know."
"Brian, before I go, what's in your future?" I asked rising.
"I have so much in store - holy cow! Since quitting my billing job, I have been making all the flours you see here, and my wife and I have been creating recipes. Now, we've grown to maximum capacity, so we'll keep our Markets to three - Driggs, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls. And hire help!"
"What do you feel you do best?" My last question for Brian.
"Helping people. Making flour is the precursor to becoming a small part of peoples' lives. What a wow part of life!"