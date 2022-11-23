Down the mountain, over the lake, through the town and up the next mountain to grandmother’s house we go. Instead of a horse-drawn sleigh, we traversed the northern Alabama foothills in our 1970 blue Chevy station wagon, free as birds, not a seat belt in sight. When we arrived at my grandmother’s, my sisters and I flew into the house greeted by waves of heat from the gas heater, the mingled smells of roast chicken, bacon and stale cigarette smoke, and Nannie’s arms around us with love and hugs and kisses.
It wouldn’t be long before Thanksgiving supper was ready, the table filled with so much food there was hardly room to sit and eat. But we would manage. The star was a roasting hen (my grandmother was not a fan of turkey), served with cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, green beans, field peas and biscuits along with the crowning finish of sweet potato pies, pecan pies and a towering three-layer strawberry cake with strawberry pecan icing.
My grandmother was an excellent cook. Everything on her table came from the farm except the flour, sugar and vanilla. When I was younger, the sticky-sweet pecan pies were my favorite dessert, (nothing can cure a child’s sugar craving like cane syrup!) but as my palette matured I found the more humble sweet potato pie to be the most satisfying.
And no wonder. Sweet potatoes are a superfood filled with fiber and significant amounts of potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, Vitamins C and B6. Sometimes marketed as yams, sweet potatoes are a staple on many Thanksgiving tables. Home cooks across the country serve sweet potato casserole, candied sweet potatoes and sweet potato soufflé, but nothing beats this gorgeous custard pie. Here’s my family’s very old, very traditional recipe for the incomparable Southern Sweet Potato Pie.
3 medium sweet potatoes — around 1 1/2 pounds (the orange variety is a touch sweeter than the golden variety)
1/2 cup salted butter (room temperature)
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 large eggs, (room temperature) beaten
1/2 cup whole milk (room temperature)
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust (If your make your own crusts, do yourself a favor and use lard or tallow for incredibly flaky pastry.)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Scrub the sweet potatoes, slice a quarter to half-inch off the ends of each potato and place on the middle rack of your heated oven with a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil on the rack underneath to catch any drips. Bake for 45-55 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are tender when pricked with a toothpick. Remove from the oven and allow to cool enough to handle. Peel the skins from the sweet potatoes and place the sweet potato in a large mixing bowl. Reduce oven heat to 350 degrees.
Add butter to the sweet potatoes and mash with a potato masher. Add sugar and mash until combined. Add vanilla, milk and beaten eggs and combine well with spatula. Pour filling in the unbaked pie crust.
Bake the pie until the center is set, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and place on wire rack to cool.
Serve the pie room temperature with whipped cream.
