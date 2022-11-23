Down the mountain, over the lake, through the town and up the next mountain to grandmother’s house we go. Instead of a horse-drawn sleigh, we traversed the northern Alabama foothills in our 1970 blue Chevy station wagon, free as birds, not a seat belt in sight. When we arrived at my grandmother’s, my sisters and I flew into the house greeted by waves of heat from the gas heater, the mingled smells of roast chicken, bacon and stale cigarette smoke, and Nannie’s arms around us with love and hugs and kisses.

It wouldn’t be long before Thanksgiving supper was ready, the table filled with so much food there was hardly room to sit and eat. But we would manage. The star was a roasting hen (my grandmother was not a fan of turkey), served with cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, green beans, field peas and biscuits along with the crowning finish of sweet potato pies, pecan pies and a towering three-layer strawberry cake with strawberry pecan icing.

