After months of trials and tribulations in meeting chambers, the Sherman Park affordable housing project in Victor finally has a developer.

The Snavely Group, based out of Cleveland, OH, was chosen after the Teton County Joint Housing Authority had a tough decision to make at its January 3rd meeting: Select Snavely, or shelve the project and restart the developer selection process.

