After months of trials and tribulations in meeting chambers, the Sherman Park affordable housing project in Victor finally has a developer.
The Snavely Group, based out of Cleveland, OH, was chosen after the Teton County Joint Housing Authority had a tough decision to make at its January 3rd meeting: Select Snavely, or shelve the project and restart the developer selection process.
The item opened with commissioner Troy Butzlaff airing significant concerns over a stumbling and sputtering process that got the JHA to this point.
The Sherman Park project was originally designated for a target audience of 80%-120% Area Median Income (AMI), as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the JHA and the City of Victor, which is donating the land for the project.
Over the selection process, commissioners have at times strayed far away from the original MOU, asking for add-ons and changes/alterations to both the MOU and RFQ that was put out to the public last September.
“My concern is we have materially changed the goalposts,” said Butzlaff. “I am now at this point where I am considering to call this process compromised. I am not quite there yet, but with the criteria that has been changed, I am concerned that we could face potential challenge from one of the participants of the process, or from an individual or company that wished to have participated.”
After Butzlaff’s opening remarks, commissioners began to seriously consider throwing out the project, an action that would, in effect, nullify all of the discussion since the selection was first able to be made in November.
Phillip Hanamaikai, who was indecisive due to the belief that the open market would be able to serve the 80%-120% income level, was ready to restart the process.
“What we need is the 80% and below,” said Hanamaikai. “If that means we have to throw the baby out the bathwater and start the process over, then that is what we need to do.”
In addition, Attorney Micheal Stoddard from firm Hawley-Troxell expressed there could be possible legal challenges due to the many hiccups in the process.
“I do think it is wise to think about the fact that we want our respondents to have the same information in front of them and the same ability to respond. We don’t want to waste money on people like me if there is litigation or a complaint. We want to be thoughtful about making certain that to the extent where we are moving the goalpost that properness is not skipped so that folks can respond,” said Stoddard.
JHA Chair Shawn Hill favored restarting the process, supporting Hanamaikai in that the market is already producing housing at the 80%-120% income level.
“We need to moor our housing projects with policy,” said Hill. “I agree with Phil in that our Housing Needs Assessment (HNA) clearly states that the market is producing rental units above 100% of AMI. I have always struggled with the housing authority using a subsidy from the city to develop a project that the market is already producing.”
Hill also did not want to make a decision that goes against the results of the HNA, an endeavor that required significant investment from the Joint Housing Authority.
“I think we need to maybe have a better idea of what our needs are with respect to the Housing Needs Assessment that we put 10’s of thousands of dollars and multiple years of work into developing so we wouldn’t be flummoxed by these sorts of questions,” said Hill.
After Hill’s remarks, Hanamaikai changed his mind in the face of seeing all of the work being done for essentially nil.
“If there is a way forward, how many months has it been now 4, 5, 6, the six months we have been on this project I feel that we would be remiss if we throw that time out because we screwed up or because it got away from us,” said Hanamaikai. “It still serves the need.”
“We are still getting housing that is needed, we are breaking ground, and we are not going through another 6 months of back and forth. We have to get doors opened,” said Hanamaikai.
Complicating the decision further is a devolving building economy and a fast-coming deadline and stiff competition for Idaho Workforce Housing Funds. Butzlaff stated that Idaho Falls is planning to ask for all $4 million in state funding allocated for workforce housing in East Idaho.
Snavley is only asking for $650k of those funds, a much smaller ask than Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation, the only other qualified respondent to the Sherman Park RFQ. Due to Snavley serving a higher income level than Northwest, they would need less public funding to pencil out the project.
Before expressing doubt over if Snavley will be able to keep the rental rates at the 80%-120% AMI level, commissioner Hallie Porier summed up the health of the process.
“I do think that a lot has changed since we started this process,” said Porier. “I feel like this got pretty messy.”
“What if we go to Snavely and they can’t do much for the next year because of interest rates? Or investors? There are a lot of what if’s and I can’t say that that is the right way to go,” said Porier.
Hill then, with disappointment in his voice, compared this process with the much smoother Front. St process, which was awarded to Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation.
“This selection engagement process has taken a different dynamic than the Front St. Project and I think that is unfortunate,” said Hill. “Now that we know that there are pitfalls, I think we can come back to this and be better off if we came back to this with our eyes wide open.”
What came next was a shocking turn, with Victor City Administrator Jeremy Besbris wanting to express his thoughts on the matter… But Hill didn’t want to hear it, refusing to let Besbris, Victor’s appointed representative in the matter, speak.
Hill has been markedly opposed to Victor’s involvement, stating earlier in the meeting that “city councils for better and for worse, have a hard time separating qualifications and elements of a project.”
Buzlaff had to formally make a motion just to give Besbris an opportunity in front of the microphone. “Don’t make me make a motion, but I will make a motion,” said Butzlaff.
All but Hill seconded the motion to give Besbris an opportunity, and he stated Victor’s position.
“The City of Victor would like to see the project at the 80%-120% AMI. This location is what we have decided is the best location for 80%-120% AMI,” said Besbris. “With Sherman Park, I think that if we scrap and proceed today and if said RFQ is no longer, that we would be talking about the same things. Maybe we might have more firms compete, but 80%-120% AMI is what the city would like to see.”
After declaring the motion to approve Snavely Group as the developer chosen to pursue the Sherman Park project before Besbris spoke, commissioners finally voted and passed the motion, with Hill persisting as the only “nay” vote.
The motion also specified that Snavley will have its performance and timelines kept in line by a performance bond.
“They have to put money on the line, and if they fail to perform, we can start calling in on that bond. I think there are plenty of guarantees that we can set and demand if they don’t perform to our level of satisfaction,” said Butzlaff.
After the meeting and speaking in lieu of the recovering Victor Mayor Will Frohlich, who is healing from a medical procedure, Besbris was relieved that he had an opportunity to speak.
“That allowed me to remove any ambiguity about Victor’s objective for that location, namely, to target households earning 80-120% AMI. That AMI category critically includes our community’s teachers, nurses, police, and firefighters who can’t find affordable housing on the open market,” said Besbris.
The process, although rocky, will allow the two entities to learn from the process according to Besbris.
“We learned that as much as our overarching goals align, we need to ensure our specific objectives for any given project also align. Ideally, this should happen before starting the formal procurement process,” said Besbris.
Besbris is excited to finally have a developer chosen, especially one with the requisite qualifications for the Sherman Park project.
“The selected firm has substantial experience developing a range of housing types, including workforce housing. We’re excited to start working with them to build something the whole community can get behind while bringing relief to the many folks and families struggling to find stable, high-quality, affordable housing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.