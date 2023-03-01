Skijoring galloped its way back to Teton Valley this past weekend as horses, skiers, and snowboarders raced for pride, cash, and the illustrious first-place belt buckles.
Originating in Scandinavia, skijoring was historically used as a mode of transportation. It has morphed in modern times into a adrenaline-filled winter sport that combines the thrill of skiing and snowboarding with the pace of horse racing.
The skijoring circuit has moved around the mountain west from December through March, with some events overlapping. Beginners to experts from near and far saddled up, grabbed the rope, and gave it a go.
Skier, Will Kaiser, and friend/rider, Tristan Montesano, both 13-year-old locals of Teton Valley, were stoked on their first skijoring event. They took home the prized belt buckles in the Junior category on Jeter, their trusty steed.
“Going into it, it’s scary because you’re not sure if you can even hold on to a rope behind a horse. Can I do this? You have to lean back some, like water skiing,” said Kaiser.
“You also have to think about the rope and managing it. How much slack do you want and how much to pull in order to prevent being jerked? I had too much slack on my first run and got jerked out of the gate, but we made up for it the next time around,” said Kaiser.
Montesano added that she found out some things about her horse in the competition.
“I learned Jeter, my horse, is a lot better at galloping than I thought and was able to pull a person behind him. He was able to do it pretty well. I think the three of us loved the end of the track where you could rip and spur and get after it,” said Montesano.
Tributary, the venue in Driggs, played host to the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. The location proved to be a great spot for both riders and spectators this past weekend being set in a natural amphitheater with undulations and jumps as well as an s-turn that was unique to the skijoring circuit.
A sunny Saturday brought close to 2000 spectators. On Sunday, the fun continued and roughly 800 people hooted, hollered, and jingled cowbells as skijorers blazed past spraying snow in the middle of a winter storm.
Event director Eliott Paull was elated with the venue, the turnout of supporters, and how everything went.
“Overall, it exceeded our expectations having ‘The Grand Showdown’ here in the valley with the competitors, volunteers, and all the support we received throughout the weekend. The demands, the excitement, and how much the community came together were awesome,” said Paull.
“The coolest thing for me was seeing so many people help build the course. It’s been all the people locally/regionally using their talents and specialties to add to the event to make it special and unique. That makes me feel fulfilled to see the teamwork and participation from all our local volunteers and the skijor crew that’s made this happen,” said Paull.
Driggs’ Angela Brunes wanted to be involved as soon as she saw the flyer.
“The event organizers brought in an advertising poster to Standard plumbing where I work. I loved the artwork and the idea of the sport, so my sister and I decided we would volunteer and help out the community. It was a blast! We met a lot of cool people from all over the country. I would love to volunteer again next year, but admittedly, I also want to ride one of the horses in the event,” said Brunes with a smile.
Course conditions varied from sunny, slushy, and soft on Saturday to overcast, snow, and wind on Sunday, which also firmed up the track.
Despite some frustrations with finish times and both riders and their horses going down on the track occasionally the theme and community of the sport revolved around people having fun.
Hailing from Big Sky, Montana, Matt Sitton skied as a part of the team “yeti and a betty” along with Anna Kendall and her horse, Freight Train in the sport class.
Referring to the time and assistance it took the horse to get ready for the run, Sitton laughed and shared, “Freight Train gets a little itchy when it’s time to go, but when he goes you better hold on. Our run was excellent. It was fast and furious and fun. I loved the smoothness of the course. The jumps were great. I got a little bit too much air off the second jump and missed one gate but that’s okay. I heard a lot of people yelling and I think it’s because they liked the yeti helmet.”
Richard Weber, a regular on the circuit who’s famously been skijoring for 15 years while taking home a lot of earnings, wants more people to sign-up and give it a go.
“We encourage anyone and everyone to get involved. Go to a local race and compete. If you do it once, you’re likely going to keep doing it. Very rarely do people compete once and quit. It’s a very tight community, but we all have open arms for new people,” said Weber.
Weber shares that winning isn’t everything.
“There were a lot of locals in the race here in Teton Valley that we didn’t know, but as top competitors, we always try and help everyone,” said Weber. “We try and help the lower divisions because we want more competition in the upper divisions, so we’ll give pointers and tips, and if they don’t know what they’re doing. That part of it is super cool. People looking out for each other.”
While laughing and surveying the area, Weber described the community of skijoring and how it ultamatley brings everyone together.
“Just look around. How else would you ever combine so many different unique people?” asked Weber. “You have hippies, rednecks, skiers, cowboys, ranchers and the list goes on. These cultures would never come together if it weren’t for an event like this.”
