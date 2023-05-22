There were 275 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 30th and May 6th. Officers performed 53 traffic stops, 13 security checks of local businesses, and one public assist. Deputies responded to one accident, no slide-offs, and no DUIs. Residents called in 55 controlled burns.
5/3 — A BMW F35 and a Dodge Ram pickup ended up being towed away from a wreck and both drivers were transported to Teton Valley Hospital. The driver of the BMW was cited for unsafe passing and speeding.
5/3 — Someone reported a fire which was a result of a burn that was under control but without a permit. The subject at fault was advised to get a burn permit.
5/4 — Parents of a missing two-year-old called in to have help searching the area. The child had wandered away and multiple families were looking for him. The child was found safe and sound not too far away shortly after deputies arrived.
5/6 — Someone vandalized the highway with derogatory language towards police. Someone painted over the anti-police message shortly after.
There were 241 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between May 7th and May 13th. Officers performed 37 traffic stops, seven security checks of local businesses, and four public assists. Deputies responded to one accident, no slide-offs, and two DUIs. Residents called in 48 controlled burns.
5/7 — Dispatch received a call reporting a young juvenile holding what appeared to be a rifle outside of a house. Deputies found the young man shooting voles with a BB gun. The scene was cleared, as were the pests.
5/9 — Outside Tetonia, a bush fire started and a deputy responded to the call. After locating it the deputy contained it himself; The deputy is also a volunteer fireman out of Fremont county.
5/9 — A woman in Victor advised dispatch of domestic abuse as a male subject threatened the victim with a firearm. The 27-year-old male resident was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping as the she was held against her will. Controlled substances, paraphernalia, and firearms were also found at the scene.
5/9 — An adult male was taken into custody for second offense DUI. Refusing to give a breath sample, TSCO is waiting to get results of the blood draw back for official charges. The man bonded out of custody.
5/11 — Deputies responded to a report of sexual assault of unwanted touching from one juvenile to another. An investigation is underway.
5/11 — A traffic stop resulted in a man attempting to leave the area by turning sharply. When the deputy continued pursuit, the man backed into the police vehicle. The 38-year-old non-resident refused to take a breath sample and had his blood drawn in custody before being bonded out.
There were 272 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between May 14th and May 20th. Officers performed 32 traffic stops, four security checks of local businesses, and 12 public assists. Deputies responded to four accidents, no slide-offs, and two DUIs. Residents called in 63 controlled burns.
5/14 — A female victim was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend. The case is currently under investigation for charges and no arrest has occurred as of yet.
5/14 — Someone reported a male shooting a firearm in Sherman Park in Victor. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found it was an air canon to play fetch with his dog.
5/15 — A male resident in Tetonia made suicidal statements to healthcare workers, who had cause for concern. A deputy contacted an acquaintance and eventually made contact with the subject. They state they had no intentions of harming themselves. Individuals are encouraged to contact the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley for help or to help those around you struggling with self-harming thoughts.
5/16 — A drive-by shooting out of a Black Chevy pick-up with a camper shell occurred in Driggs, which led the reporting party to find the vehicle and report the activity. The individual targeted a barn. Though the drivers were not found, the reporting party pressed charges and a trespass notice was issued. Deputies are attempting to make contact with the suspect, and a report was taken.
5/16 — An Idaho Falls resident was caught shop-lifting and taken into custody where they found an active warrant for his arrest. He was charged with willful concealment of goods and trespassing the Tetonia gas station.
5/16 — A middle-school student in Driggs was issued a juvenile notice after found vaping on a school bus on a school trip. Several students were suspended, and it will be handled in the court system.
5/16 — A non-resident reported a physical altercation between adult male and female. Because it was a delayed report, a report was taken, and the case is currently under investigation. The male was the victim to the female suspect, his sister.
5/16 — TCSO authorities came across a stopped vehicle in an intersection. The driver was passed out and didn’t respond. However, the 25-year-old female from Oregon refused to get out of the car. She was removed by force and escorted first to the hospital for medical purposes. She was charged with DUI, felony battery on police officer, and resisting/obstructing. The subject did not cooperate for a breath sample, so her blood was drawn at the sheriff’s office before she was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
5/20 — Teton County Wyoming advised dispatch of a vehicle driving recklessly and was reported in a second complaint to have nearly caused a collision. The 20-year-old driver was cited with first offense DUI, open container, underage drinking, and reckless driving. The subject resides in Jackson.
5/20 — A Driggs resident reported that his wife didn’t arrive on the plane from New York when he went to pick her up at the airport. Concerned for her safety, he alerted the police, who is now working with NYPD to locate the subject. Police believe they have found her, but further investigation is going to confirm.
