There were 275 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 30th and May 6th. Officers performed 53 traffic stops, 13 security checks of local businesses, and one public assist. Deputies responded to one accident, no slide-offs, and no DUIs. Residents called in 55 controlled burns.

5/3 — A BMW F35 and a Dodge Ram pickup ended up being towed away from a wreck and both drivers were transported to Teton Valley Hospital. The driver of the BMW was cited for unsafe passing and speeding.

