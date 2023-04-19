There were 257 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 9th and April 15th. Officers performed 80 traffic stops, 14 security checks of local businesses, and four public assists. Deputies responded to one accident, four slide-offs, and 5 DUIs. Residents called in 7 controlled burns. There were 3 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
4/9 — A 20-year old Driggs local was the recipient of a traffic stop by TCSO deputies after driving without plates. Upon the stop, deputies did a search of the vehicle, and the driver was eventually found to be in possession of marijuana. The driver was given a courtesy ride home, as well as a misdemeanor citation for possession of a controlled substance.
4/9 — Deputies located a suspicious vehicle, conspicuously parked in a lot around midnight. Upon a drive-by, deputies found the vehicle to be occupied. After announcing their presence and smelling an odor of marijuana, deputies searched the vehicle. The 35-year-old Victor local that was driving was eventually cited for possession of marijuana.
4/10 — A vehicle was pulled over just past a quarter after one in the morning after hits on their license plate showed a suspended registration. Deputies detected that the driver was some sort of inebriated, most likely being under the influence of Marijuana. The driver failed field sobriety tests, and deputies got a warrant for a blood draw. While the draw is still being processed, the 20-year-old was charged with DUI, his first offense. The individual was released after posting bail.
4/10 — There was a vehicular fire at Grand Targhee Resort. Fire units were called in, and responded quickly. A passenger seat had started on fire. Units got up to the resort, and in less than 5 minutes, extinguished the flames. Miraculously, the vehicle was still driveable, and drove away.
4/10 — A 28-year-old Driggs resident was pulled over and had his vehicle searched. The search yielded an open container, but the driver passed field sobriety tests.
4/11 — A 39-year-old resident of Driggs was arrested after a traffic stop. The suspect was recognized while a deputy was driving, and pulled the suspect’s vehicle over. The man was taken into custody on a Teton County warrant for probation violation.
4/11 — Domestic disturbance was self-reported in Victor. The victim called 911, but hung up, leaving dispatchers no option to report the call. Deputies arrived to the residence where they found an uncooperative ex-boyfriend, who had held the victim to the ground while she struggled. The suspect was taken into custody on charges of false imprisonment, trespassing, and battery. The victim was forwarded Family Safety Network contact information. The suspect was cited and released.
4/12 — The Teton Valley News would like to thank Deputy Christensen for helping advise 3 juveniles that it is unwise (and illegal) to climb up on the office roof and run around.
4/13 — There was a report of a sexual assault that occurred at Rendevous Upper Elementary School. The TCSO detectives office was immediately notified and involved. School officials are working with detectives as they conduct their investigation.
4/13 — There was an anonymous report of a group of juveniles smoking marijuana at a residence in Tetonia. Officers responded and promptly gave out juvenile notices (a form of citation) to the offenders’ parents for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
4/13 — A two vehicle accident occurred in Victor near Baseline Rd. after a vehicle ran a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield. No injuries were reported, and both cars were safe to drive away. One driver was from Driggs and the other was from Wyoming.
4/14 — A fellow driver saw a pickup truck driving erratically, to the point where the vehicle swerved off the road, drove a couple hundred yards, and regained the roadway outside of Driggs. Deputies located the vehicle and promptly began questioning the driver. The driver failed field sobriety tests and blew just over 3x the legal limit. The 64-year-old male from Tetonia was cited and released for excessive DUI and given a ride home.
4/15 — An elderly male resident seemingly drove into a snowbank in Tetonia and was found passed out with the engine running. The man was awoken by deputies, declined an ambulance, and was cited for 1st offense DUI. The driver ended up failing field sobriety tests and blew just over 2x the legal limit. The man was given a courtesy ride home and his vehicle was towed.
4/15 — There was a report of a relative taking another family member’s vehicle without permission and has not returned. Deputies have so far been unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle. A report has been taken.
4/15 — DUI was responded to in Tetonia after a traffic stop yielded an intoxicated driver. The driver refused breath tests and was served a blood draw warrant, and taken into custody, eventually being transferred to Jefferson County Jail after being unable to bond out. The driver was a 32 year-old female from Wyoming. A friend picked up the vehicle and her dog.
4/15 — A 53-year-old non-resident was stopped by authorities in Driggs, and upon a search of the vehicle, was cited with Felony methamphetamine possession, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), an open container, and paraphernalia. The driver was transferred to Jefferson County Jail.
4/15 — A patron at the Royal Wolf in Driggs attempted to leave the premises while clearly intoxicated. The Driggs man was warned by deputies not to drive home. The man drove anyway. The man was promptly apprehended. Upon being pulled over, the driver was uncooperative and did not comply with field sobriety or breath tests. A blood draw warrant was obtained. Given the level of cooperation, Deputies upgraded a resisting charge to obstruction. The man was ultimately cited and bonded out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.