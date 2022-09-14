2000 s crash.jfif

On Sept. 8, units responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on S 2000 E. The occupant did not sustain serious injuries and refused transport. The car had to be towed.

There were 269 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between September 2 and September 9. Officers performed 97 traffic stops, 21 security checks of local businesses, and six public assists, and responded to seven accidents and zero DUIs.

9/2 — A caller reported that he had been in a fight with his wife that turned into a physical altercation. Both partners advised that the hitting was mutual and that alcohol was involved. They agreed to contact a family counselor to discuss their issues; if they did not, the officer told them there could be battery citations made against each of them.