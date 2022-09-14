There were 269 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between September 2 and September 9. Officers performed 97 traffic stops, 21 security checks of local businesses, and six public assists, and responded to seven accidents and zero DUIs.
9/2 — A caller reported that he had been in a fight with his wife that turned into a physical altercation. Both partners advised that the hitting was mutual and that alcohol was involved. They agreed to contact a family counselor to discuss their issues; if they did not, the officer told them there could be battery citations made against each of them.
9/2 — There was a verbal altercation between spouses. After they separated for the evening, the wife went to a hotel.
9/2 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision outside of Tetonia. A report was taken for insurance and the deer was removed from the roadway.
9/2 — A caller reported being charged by an aggressive dog in downtown Driggs. The owner of the dog was given a written warning for dog at large.
9/2 — A student in the schoolyard at RUES observed the occupant of a passing vehicle point what appeared to be gun at the school and fire a shot. The school went into a soft lockdown as deputies responded and located the vehicle. They identified the young occupants and determined the firearm was actually a cap gun. The school and parents were notified.
9/2 — Officers responded to a rolling domestic disturbance after an intoxicated man who was fighting with his partner jumped out of a moving vehicle and walked down Highway 32. He was on probation through Fremont County and was not permitted to possess or consume alcohol, so he was taken into custody and transferred to Fremont.
9/2 — A caller reported a large campfire at a property outside of Driggs. Units determined that the fire was under control and being monitored.
9/3 — There was an accident near the switchbacks on Ski Hill Road when one vehicle drove off an embankment. Fire, deputies, and EMS were dispatched from Teton County ID and WY, and the driver was transported by air to EIRMC.
9/3 — A Tetonia caller reported hearing fireworks in the area. Officers responded but did not find anyone shooting fireworks.
9/3 — A man at a Victor bar was arrested on a Bannock County warrant. He later bonded out.
9/3 — Dispatch received 911 calls from several parties who heard a child screaming in Driggs. It was determined that there was a missing child in the area. The child was located and returned home safely.
9/3 — A caller reported that an aggressive man was camping illegally on private property in Tetonia. Deputies located the man’s car, which was parked on a public thoroughfare not on private property.
9/4 — A caller reported that individuals at the Pole Canyon trailhead had a truck filled with fruits and vegetables and made an offhand comment that they were hunting bears. IDF&G confirmed that bear baiting is legal and it is currently bear season.
9/4 — Intoxicated subjects started a fight at Big Eddy. The reported party was later determined to be the instigator of the fisticuffs. None of the combatants were injured and no charges were filed.
9/4 — A caller reported a fire in town in Driggs. Units responded and found that it was a recreational fire that didn’t meet the criteria of the county-wide burn ban.
9/4 — A Victor caller complained about yelling in the area. Deputies responded and found two house parties. The occupants agreed to quiet down.
9/4 — The sheriff’s office received a report of a man pulling a firearm on another individual after an argument escalated. The suspect was known. The assault is currently under investigation and charges are pending.
9/5 — The sheriff’s office received a delayed report of sexual assault that had occurred a week prior. The suspect was known and the case is under investigation.
9/6 — There was a grass fire in Tetonia. Residents were able to extinguish it before units arrived. Afterward, firefighters doused the area with water to prevent a future blaze.
9/7 — Two subjects were trespassed from a Driggs residence. They were able to pick up personal items from the house with an officer providing a civil standby.
9/7 — The pool locker room building at the Settlement subdivision was broken into and plumbing fixtures were damaged, with the cost estimated at over $30,000. The case is under investigation.
9/7 — Two car break-ins were reported on Wednesday, one at Teton Reserve and one at South Bates. Cash and credit cards were taken from wallets in both cars and charges were made later that day at the Target in Jackson.
9/7 — A woman reported that a man was harassing her via text and demanding the return of property. Because there was no threat of physical harm and the issue was civil in nature, she was given information on family crisis resources.
9/7 — A caller reported receiving indecent text messages from an unknown, anonymous suspect. Information was collected and the victim was advised to block the number.
9/8 — CPS helped arrange housing with a family member for a student in the school system who didn’t have a permanent home.
9/8 — A caller reported that two adults treated a child roughly as they were leaving a Driggs business. The reporting party recorded the license plates of their car. Dispatch made contact with the Wyoming jurisdiction where the car was registered and requested a welfare check on the home. Officers there were unable to make contact with the family.
9/8 — Construction tools worth over $1,000 were stolen in Victor. The theft is under investigation.
9/8 — A caller reported that an individual was dumping concrete onto the roadway near Driggs Elementary School. Officers responded and determined that the individual was part of a contracted work crew building a sidewalk in front of the school and that no illegal dumping was occurring.
9/8 — There was a one-vehicle rollover crash on S 2000 E. The occupant did not sustain serious injuries and refused transport. The car had to be towed.
9/8 — A Victor caller reported hearing yelling in an adjacent apartment. Deputies responded and found the occupants, who said no one had been screaming.