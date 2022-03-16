There were 261 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between March 4 and March 10. Officers performed 87 traffic stops, 40 security checks of local businesses, and two public assist. There were six slide-offs, 10 accidents, and one DUI, and there were four ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
3/4 — There was a fender-bender in the Teton High School parking lot. The involved parties exchanged insurance information.
3/4 — There was a two-vehicle accident in downtown Victor. No one was injured. The driver responsible for the accident was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
3/4 — A caller reported a smoking washing machine. Fire units arrived, examined the machine, and found it had a faulty belt. The owners were advised not to use it until it was fixed.
3/4 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision south of Victor.
3/5 — There was a single-vehicle rollover near the Stinker Station in Victor. The juvenile driver was given a citation for driving without a license. The car had to be towed.
3/5 — A concerned employee checked on their boss, who was deceased. The coroner determined the death to be a suicide. The family was notified. If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, let someone know. Call 800-273-8255, text (208) 398-4357, or talk to family, friends, clergy, coaches, or co-workers.
3/5 — A caller reported that neighbors were firing guns at all hours of the day. The caller believed the action was harassing in nature. Units took a report on the matter.
3/5 — A deputy observed an individual who was known to be on probation at Dave’s Pubb, in violation of his probation. Information was collected and forwarded to the probation officer.
3/5 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision outside of Driggs.
3/5 — A caller reported that her husband was making suicidal statements. Deputies spoke with the man, who said he had no intention of harming himself. He was given information on mental health resources.
3/6 — A driver was pulled over in downtown Driggs at 7 a.m. after committing a minor traffic violation. He failed field sobriety tests but refused to provide a breath sample. A blood draw warrant was issued and the man was cited with DUI and given a courtesy ride home.
3/6 — There was a report that a local elementary school student had threatened to bring a weapon to school. After meeting with the student, parents, and school staff, officers found there was no credible threat.
3/6 — There was a report of a man leaving the West Side Yard and getting punched by another patron. Deputies investigated and the suspect was charged with battery.
3/7 — A caller reported a reckless driver heading eastbound on Highway 33 toward the state line. Teton County, Wyoming was alerted.
3/7 — A driver was pulled over in Victor for a minor traffic violation and cited for having an open container in the vehicle.
3/7 — A caller reported that around lunch time, a group of high school-aged juveniles in a green car with no plates appeared to be “rolling dope” in the Broulim’s parking lot. The teens were last seen headed east at the stoplight in Driggs. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
3/7 — A caller reported that a family member was sending suicidal statements via text message. A deputy spoke with the individual, who was not suicidal but did appear to be intoxicated.
3/8 — A stop sign was damaged on 5000N. ITD was notified.
3/8 — Officers responded to multiple accidents and slide-offs at various locations throughout the valley between 3 and 8 p.m. due to extreme winter conditions.
3/9 — The person who was charged for battery during the West Side Yard altercation wished to bring charges of his own.
3/9 — A caller made a noise complaint about a Victor construction site. Deputies researched what Victor’s municipal code said about noise complaints.
3/10 — A caller reported that there was a man dancing in the middle of the highway just north of Victor at 9 a.m. Deputies were unable to locate the dancin’ man.
3/10 — TCSO sent a K9 unit out of the county to assist in a search at Ririe High School.