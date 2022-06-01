There were 302 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between May 20 and May 26. Officers performed 116 traffic stops, 21 security checks of local businesses, and six public assists. They responded to two accidents and three DUIs. Residents called in 35 controlled burns.
5/20 — An Alta caller reported that he was at home when an individual came and tried to serve him legal papers. When the resident stated that he was not the subject of the papers, the individual became hostile and grabbed his arm, then left the house. The caller was told to contact Teton County, Wyoming to report any further incidents.
5/20 — A woman was arrested on a civil warrant in Driggs.
5/21 — A caller reported that residual smoke from the Bagley burn outside of Victor was blowing over Cedron Road, hindering visibility and causing unsafe conditions for drivers. Deputies performed traffic control on the road and irrigation infrastructure was used to further suppress the smoke.
5/21 — A caller reported a reckless driver in a Subaru who was passing dangerously and weaving in and out of traffic on the highway near 5000 S. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
5/21 — A Victor caller said that an intoxicated man had followed him to his home and made threats against him. The man was later located and trespassed from the residence.
5/21 — A caller reported that she and her boyfriend had had a verbal disagreement. There was no physical altercation but the couple was separated for the evening.
5/21 — A vehicle was pulled over in Driggs after going 58 mph in a 35 zone. The occupants were five juveniles. Several of them were cited for underage consumption of alcohol, one was cited for possession of alcohol and a controlled substance, and the driver was given a speeding ticket. The parents of the juveniles were notified.
5/22 — A Driggs caller reported that an intoxicated man came to his house. The caller recognized the man as a construction worker who had previously done work on his home. The visitor asked if he could take his friend on a tour of the house. When the resident refused, the visitor became belligerent, then left the premises. His vehicle was located and he was cited with DUI after blowing over three times the legal limit. The passenger was also intoxicated. Both were picked up from the sheriff’s office by their employer and given rides home.
5/23 — A Tetonia caller reported the theft of some cattle gates. The case is under investigation.
5/23 — A man was found deceased in a Tetonia home. The cause of death is still being investigated.
5/23 — A caller reported that a neighbor, who happened to be standing outside with a rifle, told him as he drove by that he needed to slow down. Deputies spoke with the reporting party and determined the neighbor had not made direct threats or pointed the firearm. The neighbor was verbally trespassed from the property but no charges were filed.
5/24 — Units responded to a large bonfire in Victor that had been called in as a controlled burn but was larger than the parameters laid out in a controlled burn permit.
5/24 — A driver was pulled over in Victor for speeding and the deputy observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver and passenger, residents of Pennsylvania, both admitted to having a controlled substance in the car. They were cited for possession and paraphernalia.
5/24 — A driver was pulled over in Tetonia. She was suspected of driving under the influence and failed field sobriety tests, and at first refused to provide a breath sample but later complied. She was cited and released for open container and DUI.
5/25 — A man was arrested on a federal warrant and transferred to the custody of ICE.
5/25 — A Tetonia caller reported paying over $20,000 for excavation work that was never performed. The possible fraud is under investigation.
5/25 — A caller reported a reckless driver in Driggs. The vehicle was located and pulled over near RUES. The driver failed field sobriety tests and blew over the legal limit. He was taken into custody for DUI and later bonded out.
5/25 — An individual came to the sheriff’s office to report possible harassment. As there appeared to be no criminal element to the report, the individual was encouraged to contact Family Safety Network for assistance on seeking a civil protection order.
5/25 — There was a report of an intoxicated, injured person in a Driggs neighborhood. An ambulance was dispatched and the person was transported to the hospital for treatment.
5/26 — A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle on its side off the road outside of Driggs. The driver was later located with minor injuries and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident. A report was taken for damage to a nearby fence.
5/26 — A deputy observed an individual with a known-to-be invalid driver’s license drive his Go-Kart across the road in Tetonia. The joyrider was located and taken into custody after a search of his person yielded a powdery substance that later tested presumptive positive for cocaine. He was transported to Madison County Jail.
5/26 — Deputies submitted a search warrant to PayPal while investigating a possible fraud.
5/26 — A driver was pulled over in Driggs for having an obscured license plate. He passed field sobriety tests but was cited for open container and expired driver’s license, and was given a warning for the obscured plate. He was also in possession of jewelry and a wallet that did not belong to him, so more charges may be pending.