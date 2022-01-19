There were 220 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 7 and January 13. Officers performed 40 traffic stops and 27 security checks of local businesses. There were 13 slide-offs, six accidents, and two DUIs. There was one ambulance run to Grand Targhee.
1/7 — There was a single-vehicle rollover near Tetonia. No one involved was injured but the car had to be towed.
1/7 — A caller reported that their son had taken their vehicle without permission and did not have a driver’s license. Deputies located the juvenile and brought him to the sheriff’s office to be picked up. He was cited for joyriding and for third offense driving without privileges.
1/7 — A caller reported that a deputy from another county had left a camera in his vehicle during a routine interaction and asked the sheriff’s office to return the property.
1/7 — A driver in Driggs was pulled over for not having functioning taillights. He was cited for first offense DUI.
1/8 — There was a two-vehicle head-on collision north of Victor. All parties involved refused ambulance transport. No one was cited and both vehicles had to be towed.
1/8 — A caller reported that an acquaintance may have consumed a large quantity of pills. Deputies arrived and spoke with the individual, who said he had not taken the pills. He was advised to contact the sheriff’s office if he began feeling suicidal or depressed.
1/8 — A driver south of Victor reported seeing what appeared to be a fist fight taking place on the side of the highway. A deputy responded and found a couple people salvaging a moose next to the road. They had given each other enthusiastic high fives at one point, which may have been misinterpreted by the passing driver as an exchange of blows.
1/9 — A caller reported mailbox damage in Tetonia. It appeared to have been caused by a snow plow.
1/9 — A gas station employee reported that an individual in the store consumed a cup of coffee and didn’t pay for it. The clerk did not wish to make shoplifting charges, but only wanted the person to leave. A deputy arrived and spoke to the person, who then left the premises.
1/10 — The sheriff’s office received a report of possible sexual abuse of juveniles that may have occurred in another state. The case is under investigation.
1/10 — Dispatch received a delayed report of a car accident that had occurred at Cottonwood Corner a week prior. One of the drivers turned out to be uninsured. A deputy met with the reporting party but said they would likely need to go through small claims court. The sheriff’s office would like to remind residents to immediately report traffic accidents.
1/10 — A chain link fence was damaged during snow removal on Rodeo Drive. The snow plow company was advised of the complaint.
1/10 — The sheriff’s office received a report from Child Protective Services about concern that a step-parent may have been abusing minors and using drugs in the house. The case was investigated and the suspect was later taken into custody.
1/10 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision outside of Tetonia. The deer was located and removed from the roadway.
1/11 — A man was called in after he asked a juvenile for help moving his belongings into a car outside the Driggs City Center. The kid was able to provide a description of the car but deputies were unable to locate the man.
1/12 — A caller reported that the lights were on and a door was ajar at the West Side Yard which seemed abnormal because it was early in the morning. A deputy made contact with an employee, who confirmed nothing was wrong.
1/12 — A Tetonia caller reported the ongoing issue of neighboring dogs being left outside for days and barking constantly at night. The dogs were inside at the time so the caller was asked to report back the next time the dogs had been left outside.
1/12 — K9 units from TCSO and surrounding counties did a routine narcotics sweep of Teton High and Basin High and did not uncover any drugs in the schools.
1/12 — The sheriff’s office received a delayed report of the molestation of a child by a juvenile family member that had possibly occurred in another state. The case is under investigation.
1/12 — An HOA president observed a suspicious vehicle parked near the neighborhood dumpster, then saw that several bags of trash had been illegally dumped there. The caller did not get a good read on the car’s license plates so was asked to report back if the person returned for more illicit trash disposal.
1/12 — Construction tools were stolen from a worksite in Driggs while the crew was at lunch. A report was taken for the theft.
1/12 — There was a report of someone screaming in a neighboring residence and throwing food at the door. Deputies arrived and spoke with all parties involved. It was unclear who was responsible for the throwing of food but the residents were asked to please keep it civil.
1/13 — A driver was pulled over on Hastings Lane for a traffic violation. She refused to take a breath test so a warrant was obtained and her blood was drawn at the hospital. She was charged with first offense DUI, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, open container, and felony possession of Schedule II narcotics, and she was transported to Madison County Jail.
1/13 — A caller reported a reckless driver in Tetonia. A deputy located and pulled over the car. The driver was charged with felony possession of two controlled substances, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics, and transported to Fremont County Jail.