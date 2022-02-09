There were 222 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 28 and February 3. Officers performed 56 traffic stops and 23 security checks of local businesses. There were four slide-offs, two accidents, and five DUIs. Ambulance units responded to five calls at Grand Targhee.
1/29 — A caller reported that his wife had assaulted him with a piece of glass. Deputies arrived and after investigating the disturbance, took the woman into custody for felony domestic battery. The man suffered a laceration on his face but did not request medical attention.
1/29 — A driver was pulled over outside of Tetonia and blew twice the legal BAC limit. He was booked and released for DUI and open container and his vehicle was turned over to a family member.
1/29 — A man was making threats of citizen arrest to some of his neighbors and demanding that the sheriff’s office do immigration enforcement. Deputies made contact with him and advised him not to harass other people. No charges were filed.
1/30 — A Victor caller reported a fight that had broken out between roommates. One subject suffered a cut and was checked out by an EMT. Both individuals were cited for possession of paraphernalia and first offense possession of alcohol by underage users. Neither wished to press assault charges on the other and the pair were separated for the night.
1/30 — A driver was pulled over outside of Tetonia for a traffic infraction and taken into custody for DUI, open container, and possession of paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was cited and released.
1/31 — A deputy driving through Driggs heard screaming and crying. He found a woman in her vehicle upset over the loss of a friend. There was no sign of disturbance and the woman said she didn’t need any help.
1/31 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision in Tetonia. A report was taken.
2/1 — A RAD Curbside waste hauler had to deal with a literal rolling dumpster fire when the garbage in a truck load caught fire off Highway 32. The driver dumped the load and fire units located and extinguished the burning trash, then the driver cleared the mess. The fire was likely caused by discarded ashes.
2/1 — A man was pulled over on Highway 31 and arrested for second offense DUI.
2/2 — There was a two-vehicle fender-bender near the Driggs post office. The drivers exchanged insurance information.
2/3 — Deputies responded to a slide-off north of Victor and found that the driver was intoxicated. He was cited for first offense DUI and released to the custody of a friend. Around an hour and a half later a caller reported a seemingly drunk driver in the same area near 6000. Deputies located and pulled over the man again and gave him his second offense DUI in as many hours.
2/3 — Staff at Victor City Hall requested that law enforcement officers come talk to a man who was airing his frustrations at city hall. He did not make threats but the staff members were concerned about his demeanor. He was advised to leave by the officers.
2/3 — A caller reported identity theft after receiving texts that their Verizon account had been hacked and transferred to another carrier. The victim was given fraud paperwork to fill out and the case is under investigation.
2/3 — A caller reported that her husband had broken through a locked door and strangled her after an argument. Deputies arrived and took him into custody for domestic battery, attempted strangulation, and malicious injury to property. The deputies also received a search warrant for the home and found marijuana, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, paraphernalia, and unidentifiable prescription medication. The man was transported to Madison County Jail.