(This log includes two weeks of calls). There were 470 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 4 and February 17. Officers performed 132 traffic stops, 63 security checks of local businesses, and six public assists. There were 12 slide-offs, nine accidents, four DUIs, and 12 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
2/4 — A driver was pulled over north of Driggs for speeding. The officer suspected that he was driving under the influence but he passed field sobriety tests. A K9 search of the vehicle yielded paraphernalia and marijuana. The driver was cited for possession and for speeding.
2/4 — The sheriff’s office received a report of a slide-off south of Driggs. The driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. He was given a courtesy ride to his residence and his vehicle was towed.
2/5 — A caller reported seeing possible drug dealing activity. The information was passed onto the investigative department.
2/6 — A driver was pulled over for not driving in a straight line in Tetonia. The driver failed field sobriety tests, blew two times the legal limit, and was cited for underage DUI, open container, and underage possession of alcohol.
2/6 — A Tetonia caller reported that his significant other had stolen items from his car. It was determined to be a civil issue.
2/7 — A driver was pulled over on Highway 31 for traffic violations. He failed field sobriety tests, was cited for DUI, and was released to the custody of his wife.
2/8 — A parent reported inappropriate harassment of a student by a classmate. The sheriff’s office worked with the school to investigate the matter.
2/8 — A caller reported thick black smoke coming from behind the Teton West Motel in Driggs. Deputies responded and found that it was a controlled burn that was being attended to. Fire units were called off.
2/8 — There was an idling vehicle obstructing traffic in Victor. Deputies arrived and found that the occupant was intoxicated. He was taken into custody for second offense DUI. While deputies were on the scene, his significant other, who was also intoxicated, arrived in her own vehicle. She was taken into custody for first offense DUI. One of the couple’s cars was towed and the other was left on the scene.
2/8 — A caller reported that a drone was hovering over his house and requested information about whether he could shoot it out of the air. He was advised against it.
2/9 — A student at the high school reported the theft of personal property from their backpack. They traced the item and located the suspect. The victim of the theft did not wish to press charges and the property was returned.
2/10 — Deputies responded to a disturbance after a woman reported she was being verbally harassed by her ex-boyfriend. She was not sober enough to leave his residence so the parties were advised to separate until she could safely drive home.
2/11 — A Driggs caller reported that someone had broken into and entered his house while he had been away from the valley for around two months. Nothing was taken but some items were left behind by a known suspect and there was some damage to the residence caused by water running from the refrigerator dispenser. The case is under investigation.
2/11 — An individual found a friend deceased at their residence. The coroner and sheriff’s office investigated and determined it was an apparent suicide by firearm. If you or a loved one are in crisis, call or text the Idaho Suicide Hotline at (208) 398-4357.
2/11 — There was a physical altercation between a mother and son. The women requested that her son be removed from the house. Deputies spoke to both parties and they decided they would separate for the evening and discuss the matter in the morning when they were both sober. No arrests were made.
2/12 — Search & Rescue team members responded to a report of an injured cyclist on Ladyslipper. An ambulance staged at the trailhead and SAR brought the injured patient down the trail. She refused ambulance transport and was picked up by a family member.
2/13 — During a traffic stop in Victor the driver was found to have a warrant out for failure to appear in court. The individual was booked and released.
2/13 — Dispatch received a report of an individual aggressively banging on neighborhood doors and yelling that someone had stolen his dog. Deputies arrived and spoke with the involved parties. The man said he believed his dog had been stolen by his neighbors. The neighbors gave the deputy permission to search their house, and no dogs were found. The parties agreed to remain at their own residences and officers patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the missing dog.
2/14 — A caller reported that an Instagram user was trying to blackmail him into sending them money by sharing personal information. He did not send the scammer any money.
2/14 — Deputies issued a trespass notice requiring tenants to vacate a rental after conflicts with their landlord.
2/15 — A caller on Stateline Road reported seeing two foxes that appeared to be stuck together. Dispatch suggested that perhaps the animals were mating, and the caller agreed that that very well could be the case.
2/16 — A caller reported fuel being stolen from a property. He said he had observed tracks in the area and would take precautions to ensure no more fuel was taken.
2/16 — There was a one-vehicle rollover east of Driggs. No one was injured and a report was taken for damage to the vehicle.
2/17 — An agency in a different county that was investigating child abuse there reported to TCSO that they believed some of the abusive activities had taken place in Teton County. The case is under investigation.
2/17 — A caller reported that a seemingly intoxicated man was stumbling down the middle of Little Avenue at 10:45 a.m. Deputies were unable to locate the person.
2/17 — The animal shelter reported that a dog had been turned in with signs of severe neglect. Deputies gathered information on the dog and the case is under investigation.
2/17 — A caller who lives above a shop reported hearing the downstairs door open and close at a suspicious time. Investigation revealed that the person who entered the shop had been given permission to borrow an item from there.