There were 250 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 15 and April 21. Officers performed 57 traffic stops, 36 security checks of local businesses, and five public assists. There were two DUIs and one accident.
4/15 — A woman was pulled over in Victor. She refused to provide a breath sample so a blood draw warrant was issued. She was taken into custody for first offense DUI then given a courtesy ride home.
4/15 — A passenger in the same vehicle was warned not to drive but did so anyway after the first driver was taken to the sheriff’s office. The individual was located and pulled over, taken into custody for DUI, then given a courtesy ride home.
4/15 — A caller reported a disabled van that had been left on the side of Highway 31 after a collision with deer. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
4/16 — Teton Valley Hospital reported a patient who had been bitten by a dog. The patient declined to seek charges against the owner of the dog.
4/17 — A caller reported that a woman who appeared to be distressed was standing in the middle of the street in Victor. She told bystanders to mind their own business. Deputies responded but were unable to locate the woman.
4/17 — Deputies responded to a residence after receiving a report of a verbal altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend. One individual seemed to have destroyed the other’s personal property, but neither subject was cooperative. Later that day an ambulance was dispatched to the house because the woman had begun vomiting and slurring her speech. She was transported to the hospital.
4/18 — A caller reported possible animal neglect after observing a horse that didn’t appear to have enough food or water. Deputies checked on the animal, which turned out to be a miniature horse, and determined it had sufficient food and water and seemed content.
4/18 — The sheriff’s office received a report of domestic battery that had occurred the previous night. A warrant was put out for the suspect and he was arrested a day later.
4/18 — A caller reported that a barn was on fire in Tetonia. Fire units responded and found a grass fire that had grown out of control and damaged a small shed, but had not impacted the main barn. The fire was extinguished.
4/19 — A caller reported that her soon-to-be-ex-husband was coming to her house uninvited and harassing her. There were not sufficient grounds to press charges, but she was advised to seek a civil protection order.
4/19 — A caller reported that a suspicious person had walked into Rendezvous Upper Elementary School. Officers made contact with the person, who said he had no harmful intent and had mistakenly entered the wrong school.
4/19 — The sheriff’s office received a report of unwanted touching between two juvenile subjects. The parents said they would be taking care of the incident through counseling and did not wish to pursue charges.
4/19 — A car without license plates was pulled over in downtown Driggs. A registration check revealed that the car had been reported stolen in Bonneville County and had been spray painted a different color. The driver was taken into custody for possessing a stolen vehicle.
4/19 — A suicidal subject was located by deputies and transported by ambulance to the hospital for a voluntary psychiatric evaluation.
4/20 — A caller reported a large fire in a pit on the side of Highway 33 outside of Tetonia. Units arrived and determined it was a controlled burn that hadn’t been called in or permitted. The owners were advised to follow proper procedure for controlled burns.
4/20 — During a routine security check at the Bates Bridge access, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle with one occupant who appeared to be celebrating the holiday by partaking of a controlled substance that is legal in many states. The person was cited for possession and paraphernalia.
4/21 — A caller requested deputy assistance after hearing strange noises and a woman saying “calm down right now” in Driggs. A deputy checked the area but was unable to find any suspicious persons.
4/21 — A caller reported seeing a person in Sherman Park who appeared to be taking photos of Victor Elementary School and children playing. An officer located the man, who said he was on a conference call. He had no photos of children on his phone.
4/21 — Responding to a request from a resident, a K9 handler checked a shed and found no controlled substances.
4/21 — A 16-year-old boy refused to keep curfew and continually disobeyed his father. After walking away from his house, he later returned home and was told by officers to mind his parents.