There were 230 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 26th and March 4th. Officers performed 24 traffic stops, 9 security checks of local businesses, and 12 public assists. There were 10 accidents, 15 slide-offs, 1 DUI, and 6 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
2/26 — A Victor family reported child abuse from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The reported incident’s location is not known at this time. A report was taken. TCSO is working with other jurisdictions to determine where the alleged incidents took place.
2/27 — A Driggs driver was cited for failing to yield after his vehicle struck another at the corner of East Little and 5th Ave. One vehicle was towed out of a snowbank by a good samaritan. A report was taken for damage.
2/27 — A report of sexual assault was taken by TCSO. One incident may have occurred in Teton County and one incident may have occurred outside of Teton County. A report was taken and an investigation is underway.
2/27 — A two-vehicle accident occurred in Victor. The drivers exchanged information, but the reporting party advised that the other party may be intoxicated as the other driver was driving poorly and acting odd. The suspected driver’s vehicle did not have license plates on it, and deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. TCSO would like to remind drivers that both front and rear license plates are required for all vehicles in Idaho. A report was taken for damage.
2/28 — There was a two-vehicle accident south of Victor. Neither driver was cited. Deputies had to clear parts of the vehicles off of the roadway. A report was taken for damages, and drivers exchanged information.
2/28 — A male and female couple were separated for the night after a report of a domestic disturbance. There were no signs of a physical altercation. The male subject left the residence the next day.
2/28 — A hit and run occurred in Victor just south of the stoplight. A vehicle hit a parked car with an occupant inside, causing front-end damage. There were no injuries. A report was taken and deputies are investigating the accident. The occupants apparently walked into Victor Valley Market after the accident like nothing happened.
3/1 — There was a major accident south of Victor near the entrance of Teton Pass. One vehicle was traveling too fast for the conditions and slid into the oncoming lane, hitting the side of an oncoming vehicle. If not for the quick reaction of the vehicle that was struck, it could have been a head-on collision. No injuries occurred as a result of the accident. All occupants were able to leave the vehicles under their own power. One driver was cited for traveling too fast for the conditions. Both vehicles were towed and a report was taken.
3/1 — A man who slid off Highway 33 south of Driggs failed to get his truck out of the snow in what was originally reported as an abandoned vehicle. The individual was approached by deputies as he was attempting to reverse out of the snowbank. Upon a visit to the driver, deputies immediately smelled the odor of alcohol. The driver obliged when deputies asked for a field sobriety test and blew 1.5x the legal limit. The driver was taken into custody, booked, released, and given a court date. The individual in question was a 24-year-old male from Coeur D’Alene.
3/2 — A one-vehicle rollover occurred in Victor at just past two in the morning. The driver did not receive a citation. There was some property damage to a sign, and the vehicle was eventually towed.
3/2 — A two-vehicle rear-end accident occurred outside of Tetonia. Neither driver was cited. Both vehicles were towed. A report was taken.
3/2 — There was a stop arm violation (a driver passed a school bus while it was stopped and had its flashers out) outside of Victor. The bus driver recorded a license plate number. Deputies will be making contact with the driver shortly.
3/3 — There was a vehicle fire outside of Victor. An unoccupied Jeep Cherokee that had been sitting stuck in the snow combusted and Teton County Fire was dispatched. Two engines, a medic unit, and a captain responded and contained the fire. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised the vehicle was a loss. The vehicle was towed.
3/3 — A Victor business was defrauded of $44,000 when an account was hacked after a wire transfer. The hacked account sent money to a fraudulent account after an invoice. The business owner is working with their financial institution.
3/4 — Fireworks scared a dog and its owner near cottonwood corner east of Driggs. Deputies were unable to locate the source of the fireworks. Maybe the individuals responsible were just too darn excited about all this snowfall.
